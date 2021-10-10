Upcoming events: Munster Youth Basketball sign-ups through Oct. 21

Crown Point hockey instructional program: Start date for the Crown Point Parks Department developmental hockey instruction program is Dec. 6. Open to boys and girls ages 5-18, participants will learn skating, passing, shooting, puck handling, and the FUNdamentals of hockey. The developmental hockey instruction practice program will take place 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, with games played Saturday mornings starting Jan. 8, between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Each player will receive 20+ practice sessions of hockey instruction, 10 games and a game jersey. All instruction and games are held at Bulldog Park, Recreation Center, 183 South, West Street, Crown Point. For cost, or more information, contact the parks department at (219) 661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov .

Running

LCEF 5K Walk & Run slated for Nov. 6: Join the Lake Central Education Foundation and the LC school community for a 5K run/walk 9 a.m. Nov. 6 at Lake Central High School. This year’s theme is “You Can be a Hero!” and all are encouraged to wear their favorite superhero gear. There will be a live DJ and giveaways. This event will also honor the late Dr. Dayna Less, PharmD, a Lake Central graduate, with each participant receiving a “Dayna Less Memorial Pin”. Participants are asked to wear the pin during the race as a sign of strength and courage in memory of Less. Cost is $35. Register in advance at runsignup.com/lcef5k or 7 a.m. the day of the race.