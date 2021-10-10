Upcoming events: Munster Youth Basketball sign-ups through Oct. 21

Basketball
Munster Youth Basketball sign-ups through Oct. 21: Online registration for the Munster Youth Basketball program is underway. Open to Munster school children in grades K-12, the 10-game season begins Dec. 5, and ends with an elimination tournament in March. Games will be played Sundays at the Munster High School fieldhouse. To register, visit munsteryouthbasketball.org. Fill out the form and pay by credit card to record registration. This is mandatory to actually record the registration. Repeat for each sibling playing. Players must be a resident or attend a school in Munster. Deadline to register is Oct. 21.
Sign-ups underway for Little Dribblers Autumn league: Registration is open for the Crown Point Parks Department Little Dribblers pre-school to third grade youth autumn basketball program. Sessions for boys and girls grades 1-3 will be held Mondays, and pre-school and kindergarten sessions will be held Fridays for eight weeks starting Oct. 22 to Dec. 17. Instruction will be held at Franciscan Health Crown Point Medicine, Athletic Development Fieldhouse, Suite A101, 12800 Mississippi Parkway, Crown Point. Cost is $64 for Crown Point residents; $80 for non-residents. For more information, verify residency or to register, call John Stroia (219) 661-2272, or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Hockey
Crown Point hockey instructional program: Start date for the Crown Point Parks Department developmental hockey instruction program is Dec. 6. Open to boys and girls ages 5-18, participants will learn skating, passing, shooting, puck handling, and the FUNdamentals of hockey. The developmental hockey instruction practice program will take place 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, with games played Saturday mornings starting Jan. 8, between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Each player will receive 20+ practice sessions of hockey instruction, 10 games and a game jersey. All instruction and games are held at Bulldog Park, Recreation Center, 183 South, West Street, Crown Point. For cost, or more information, contact the parks department at (219) 661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Running
LCEF 5K Walk & Run slated for Nov. 6: Join the Lake Central Education Foundation and the LC school community for a 5K run/walk 9 a.m. Nov. 6 at Lake Central High School. This year’s theme is “You Can be a Hero!” and all are encouraged to wear their favorite superhero gear. There will be a live DJ and giveaways. This event will also honor the late Dr. Dayna Less, PharmD, a Lake Central graduate, with each participant receiving a “Dayna Less Memorial Pin”. Participants are asked to wear the pin during the race as a sign of strength and courage in memory of Less. Cost is $35. Register in advance at runsignup.com/lcef5k or 7 a.m. the day of the race.
Volleyball
Velocity 219 VBC 2021-22 tryouts Oct. 17: The Hammond Parks Department announced tryouts for the 2021-22 Velocity 219 Volleyball Club will be held Oct. 17 at the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd., Hammond. Tryout times are: 1-3 p.m. for ages 10U to 14U; and 3-5 p.m. for ages 15U to 18U. Register online at www.hammondsportsplex.com and there is a $15 tryout fee. Velocity 219 VBC is an affordable program with practices held at the Hammond Sportsplex. Some travel will be included. For cost or more information visit www.hammondsportsplex.com, call Brian at (219) 853-7673 or email ermingerb@gohammond.com.
Hammond Sports Hall of Fame
Hammond Sports Hall of Fame accepting nominations: Oct. 22 is the deadline to nominate candidates for 2022 Hammond Sports Hall of Fame induction. To be considered, candidates must be nominated on an official Hammond Sports Hall of Fame nomination form, which should be submitted to the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame c/o the Hammond Civic Center, 5825 Sohl Ave., Hammond, IN, 46320-2358 by the deadline date. Nomination forms and selection critera available online at www.hammondsportshalloffame.com/nominationform.htm. Forms should be completed as accurately and thoroughly as possible and mailed or dropped off at the above address.