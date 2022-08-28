Upcoming events: Munster Youth Basketball sign-ups through Sept. 18

Baseball

Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball: Online registration is open for the Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball season to teams from Indiana and Illinois. The league has two age groups: 12-14 and 15-18. Players born in 2004 or after will be eligible to play. To register, visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site/. For more information, text John Pearson at (219) 682-4351, or email jpearson@baberuthleague.org.

Basketball

Munster Youth Basketball sign-ups through Sept. 18: Registration for the Munster Youth Basketball program is underway. Open to Munster school children in grades K-12, the 10-game season begins Dec. 4, and ends with an elimination tournament in March. Games will be played Sundays at the Munster High School fieldhouse. To register, visit munsteryouthbasketball.org. Fill out the form and pay by credit card to record registration. This is mandatory to actually record the registration. Repeat for each sibling playing. In-person sign-ups will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 and Sept. 17 at Munster High School, Door J. Players must be a resident or attend a school in Munster. Deadline to register is Sept. 18.

3-on-3 tournament Saturday: Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center will hold a 3-on-3 basketball tournament 10 a.m. Saturday at the center, 875 S. Lake St., Gary. There are three divisions: Boys (grades 3-5, 6-8, 9-10, 11-12); Girls (9-12) and Old School (40 and up). Each division will have 12 teams (first 12 to register and pay are in), and four players per team. Each team will play at least two games and players will receive a back-to-school backpack. Cost is $125 per team. For more information or to register, call the center at (219) 938-0731.

East Chicago Hall of Fame

Induction ceremony set: The East Chicago Athletic Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony will be 5 p.m. Sept. 10 at Club Ki-Yowga, 5220 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago. Tickets may be purchased at Main Sporting Goods, EC Central High School, Club Ki-Yowga, Bishop Noll Institute or the Goodfellows Club. For more information, email William Sojka at eggersknights@comcast.net.

Golf

Valpo Baseball golf outing Sept. 17: The Valpo Baseball Players Association 27th annual golf outing will be held Sept. 17 at the Valparaiso Country Club, 2501 Country Club Road, Valparaiso. Registration begins at noon with the event teeing off at 1 p.m. All proceeds will go directly to the Valparaiso University baseball program. For more information or to register, visit valpo-baseball-golf-outing.eventlify.com/.

Roller Derby

South Shore Roller Derby recruiting new members: Watch a roller derby practice, speak with league members and learn about the sport of roller derby from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 6 and Sept. 13. South Shore Roller Derby is recruiting skaters, referees and non-skating officials. These free recruitment events will be held at NEO New Vistas High School Sportsplex, 5201 US 6, Portage. No equipment or experience required. New skater programming will begin Sept. 25. To register visit online at SouthShoreRollerDerby.org, or by email SouthShoreRollerDerby@gmail.com. To find out more about becoming a South Shore Roller Derby member and to stay up to date on league happenings, visit SouthShoreRollerDerby.org or follow SSRD on Facebook and Instagram.

Running

Friend in Me 5K Run & Walk Saturday: The Friends of Portage Township, Inc. will host the Friend in Me 5K Run & Walk Saturday at Haven Hollow Park, 330 W. 700 N., South Haven. Registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. with race starting at 8 a.m. Cost for pre-registering before raceday is $30 for participants age 11 years and up. Participants age 10 years and younger pay $15. Day of race registration will be $35/$30. Water will be available at the start and finish and at one point on the racecourse. Refreshments will be provided after the run. Proceeds from this event benefit the construction of an ADA compliant walkway connecting playgrounds and amenities at Haven Hollow Park. Register at https://runsignup.com/race/in/valparaiso/townshipfriends5k