Upcoming events: Newly-formed South Shore Adult Baseball League seeks players:

Baseball

Newly-formed South Shore Adult Baseball League seeks players: The Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association (NWINABA) has merged with the Hoosier Baseball League (HBL) to form the new South Shore Adult Baseball League (SSABL). The SSABL is looking for individual players to be put on the league free-agent list to help finalize rosters within two age divisions: 22+ Division and the 38+ Division. For more info, please send an email to league president, Jeramy Ortiz, at NWINABAbaseball@gmail.com.

Hessville Little League in-person registration: Hammond's Hessville Little League will have in-person registrations for softball and baseball at the Jean Shepard Center, 3031 J.F. Mahoney Dr., Hammond. Times and dates are 6-9 p.m. Friday; and noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Open to girls ages 4-16, and boys ages 4-12 who live in Hammond and also the town of Griffith. Cost is $80 for T-ball, and $120 for softball and baseball. All new players must bring original birth certificate and proof of residency. For more information, contact president Dan Faulkner (513) 978-7644) or player agent Vicki Chan (513) 978-6297.

Crown Point adult baseball league: Registration is open for the Crown Point Parks Department adult baseball spring-summer league. Open to players age 19 and older, each team is scheduled 18 games, plus a double-elimination tournament. Games begin in May and will be played each day of the week at Legacy Fields at the Crown Point Sportsplex. Registration deadline is April 15. For cost, to register or more information, call the parks department at (219) 661-2272 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.

Learn to make the call at state umpiring clinic March 27: A National Babe Ruth Baseball Umpire/Coaches Clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27 at Legacy Field, Crown Point. Registration begins at 9 a.m. All youth league umpires and coaches, and anyone interested in becoming an umpire with national certification or learning baseball rules, are encouraged to attend. An open-book national certification test will be given to first-time umpires. Returning umpires can become recertified, but do not have to take the test. The cost of the clinic alone is $40, which includes lunch, plus $65 to take the certification test or to recertify. Umpires 17 or younger will only pay $35 for their certification plus the cost of the clinic. RSVP by email revoirs@sbcglobal.net. For more information, text Frank Revoir at (708) 906-2463, or register on Facebook @NWI Umpires.

Northern League seeks broadcasting interns: The Northern League, based in the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana area, is seeking broadcasting and media relations interns for the 2022 summer season. The internship begins in mid- to late May and runs through early to mid-August. The internship program offers hands-on experience and the opportunity to hone one’s skills in all aspects of broadcasting and media relations. The internship is available for college credit and college students pursuing a career in broadcasting or a related field are encouraged to apply. Several positions are available for the 2022 summer season. For more information, contact Northern League Director of Communications Brandon Vickrey at brandon@nwioilmen.com.

Crown Point Babe Ruth 2022 spring/summer registration: Crown Point Babe Ruth has sign-ups online at www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site. The 13- to 15-year-old division will accept players from all of Northwest Indiana and 16-18 division will take players from Lake, Porter, Jasper, Newton and LaPorte counties. Any player born in 2003 or after is eligible for the 16-18 programs. For more information, contact John Pearson by texting (219) 682-4351.

Basketball

Spring Break basketball camp: Crown Point Parks Department offering Spring Break basketball camp from 10 a.m. to noon March 28-30. Open to children in grades 1-8, the program is designed to teach basic basketball fundamentals of dribbling, passing and shooting drills. Each camper will participate in competitive games for his/her skill level and have the opportunity to compete within his/her age group. All instruction is at Franciscan Health, Crown Point Sports Medicine Institute, Athletic Development Fieldhouse, Suite A101, 12800 Mississippi Parkway (1/2 mile east of the intersection of I-65 and Rt. 231), Crown Point. Deadline to register is March 25. For more information, call the parks department at (219) 661-2272 or email: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.

Football

Crown Point Junior Bulldogs spring flag football sign-ups: The Crown Point Junior Bulldogs will once again be having "Friday Night Lights" flag football this spring. Sign-ups are open to all players in grades kindergarten through current eighth-graders. Games start April 8, with playoffs ending May 20. There is a cap of 260 players due to field space. All games and practices take place on the same day, and each player will receive a reversible jersey. To sign up, or for more information visit cpjrbulldogs.com.

Crown Point Junior Bulldogs 2022 fall registration begins: Sign-ups for the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs' 70th tackle football season are now open. The league is open to all communities. There will be flag football for players ages 5-6, with the option for 6-year-olds to play tackle football. There will be three tackle leagues: Littles (ages 6-8), Middles (ages 9-10), Bigs (ages 11-13 in seventh grade). Anyone can play with a max weight being 250 pounds. There are six guaranteed games with all games and practices at the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs turf fields. All games are officiated by licensed IHSAA officials. To register, or for more information visit cpjrbulldogs.com.

Ice Skating

Open Skate Nights At Midwest Training Center: The Midwest Training and Ice Center is hosting open skate nights. Open skate and open gym events require pre-registration at the Midwest Training Center, 10600 White Oak Ave., Dyer; or register online at www.midwesttraingandice.com. Skate rental is $4 and this price is separate from the non-member admission. For more information about game dates and times visit www.midwesttrainingandice.com.

Softball

Hidden Lake adult softball: Registration for the 2022 summer softball season is now open. The season begins May 16 with a 20-game schedule and post-season tournament. Cost is $450 per team if paid in full by April 15; $550 by May 6. There is a $13 “pay at the plate” fee per team, per game. The men’s league plays Mondays and/or Wednesdays, with the co-ed league playing Wednesdays, as well. For more information call (219) 769-2111.

Registration begins for Highland Parks adult softball league: Highland Parks Department is currently registering summer softball teams. The season runs from mid-April/May to August. Teams for doubleheader games, as well as single games are being accepted. The parks department offers both co-rec and men’s leagues. Fridays will be used for rain-outs and Saturdays, if needed. HPRD reserves right to place teams in proper division. Team fee is $650 with $325 due at registration. Cash prizes awarded. Deadline to register is March 31. For more information, visit www.highlandparks.org or contact Laurie at (219) 838-0114.

Volleyball

Adult spring Happy Hour volleyball begins Friday: The Crown Point Parks & Recreation Department "Tuesday and Friday Night Happy Hour" co-ed and women's division adult volleyball league begins Friday. All divisions will play eight matches plus a season-ending tournament on the Ignite Volleyball Courts, 1516 North Main St., Crown Point. Cost is $325 team entry fee for Crown Point residents (inside city limits of Crown Point and providing 51% of the team members are registered citizens); and $400 team entry fee for non-Crown Point residents. Waivers and team fee must be complete prior to Wednesday's registration deadline. For more information, verify residency or to register, call the parks department at (219) 661-2272 or remail jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.

