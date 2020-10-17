Upcoming events: NWINABA accepting players/teams for 2021 season

Baseball

NWINABA accepting players/teams for 2021 season: Prospective players and/or full teams looking to play in the 2021 Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Associtation can email league president Jeramy Ortiz at nwinababaseball@gmail.com. Champions for the 2020 season were: Riverdogs (19+ Age Division); Twins (25+ Age Division); and Cubs (38+ Age Division).

Basketball

Sign-ups underway for Little Dribblers league: Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department has announced registration for their Little Dribblers pre-school to third grade youth autumn basketball program. All Little Dribblers sessions will be held Mondays for eight weeks starting Oct. 26 to Dec. 14. Instruction will be held at Full Spectrum Health Club, 1516 N. Main Street, in Crown Point. For more information, verify residency, or to register, contact the Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department at 219-661-2272, or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov

Hockey

Developmental Instruction Program in CP: Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department has announced their boys and girls youth developmental hockey instruction program format. Participates from age 5 to 18, will learn skating, passing, shooting, puck handling and the FUNdamentals of hockey. The 11-week developmental instruction program will have instruction 5:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesdays Nov. 30 through Feb. 24, 2021 and games will be played Saturdays, starting at 9 a.m., Dec. 5 through Feb. 27, 2021. Each player will receive 22 sessions of hockey instruction, minimum 10 games and a game jersey. All instruction and games are held at Bulldog Park, Recreation Center, 183 South, West Street, Crown Point. Cost is $280. For more information, contact Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department at 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov

