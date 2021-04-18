Upcoming events: NWINABA accepting players/teams for 2021 season

Baseball
Crown Point Babe Ruth registration continues: Openings remain for 13-18-year-old baseball players from the area. For more information, text or call John Pearson at 219-682-4351, or visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com
NWINABA accepting players/teams for 2021 season: The Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association, NWINABA, is looking for individual players and/or already complete teams for the 2021 season. The league's 18th consecutive season kicks off again this spring and consists of three separate aged divisions: 19-25 age division, 25-plus age division, and 38-plus age division. For more info, email league president Jeramy Ortiz at nwinababaseball@gmail.com.
Basketball
Summer basketball camps: Crown Point Parks & Recreation will hold summer basketball camps for boys and girls ages 4-10. Session I will run June 14-24; and Session II will run July 5-15. Little Dribblers (ages 4-6) will meet 10-11 a.m.; and youth ages 7 (1st to 8th grade) from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Camps will be held at Solon Robinson Park. For cost or more information, call the parks department at 219-661-2272 or email: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Football
Lance Lenoir 2021 Free Camp & Showcase May 15: NFL and former Western Illinois University wide receiver Lance Lenoir (Crete-Monee grad) and the BamFam Foundation will hold the Lance Lenoir 2021 Free Camp & Showcase from 9 a.m. to noon on May 15 in Crete. Youth in grades 3-12 will learn and discover the role of sports in increasing community awareness. Youth will receive a camp T-shirt, shorts and mask. BamFam Foundation promotes education, health, and community service to at-risk youths and their families through sports-related events and activities. To register and learn official location of camp, visit www.bamfam.org.
