Upcoming events: NWINABA accepting players/teams for 2021 season

Football

Lance Lenoir 2021 Free Camp & Showcase May 15: NFL and former Western Illinois University wide receiver Lance Lenoir (Crete-Monee grad) and the BamFam Foundation will hold the Lance Lenoir 2021 Free Camp & Showcase from 9 a.m. to noon on May 15 in Crete. Youth in grades 3-12 will learn and discover the role of sports in increasing community awareness. Youth will receive a camp T-shirt, shorts and mask. BamFam Foundation promotes education, health, and community service to at-risk youths and their families through sports-related events and activities. To register and learn official location of camp, visit www.bamfam.org.