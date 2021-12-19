Upcoming events: NWINABA Tigers looking for additional players

Baseball
NWINABA Tigers looking for additional players: The 35+ aged Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association (NWINABA) Tigers are looking for additional players for the upcoming 2022 season. Games will be played throughout Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana. For more information email Rich Hassel at r.c.hass@sbcglobal.net.
Baseball managers organizational meeting Feb. 9: The Crown Point Parks Department’s adult fastpitch baseball managers organizational meeting will be held 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9, at Crown Point Parks and Recreation Center (Bulldog Park) building, 183 South, West St., Crown Point. Adults must be age 19 and older to play. All games are played at the Sportsplex on the Legacy Fields in Crown Point, Sunday through Saturday starting in May. For more information contact the Parks Department at (219) 661-6672 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Ice Skating
Open Skate Nights At Midwest Traning Center: The Midwest Training and Ice Center opens its doors for local citizens to take a spin on the ice. Open skate nights are for people of all ages and are for fun, or for members that would like to work on their skills outside of practices and games. Open skate and open gym events require pre-registration at the Midwest Training Center, 10600 White Oak Ave., Dyer; or register online at www.midwesttraingandice.com. Concession stands with snacks and drinks are provided at a low cost. Skate rental is $4 and this price is separate from the non-member admission. For more information about game dates and times visit www.midwesttrainingandice.com.
Basketball
Sign-ups underway for Little Dribblers Winter league: Registration is open for the Crown Point Parks Department Little Dribblers pre-school to third grade youth winter basketball program. Sessions for boys and girls grades 1-3 will be held Mondays, and pre-school and kindergarten sessions will be held Fridays for eight weeks starting this week to Jan. 10. Instruction will be held at Franciscan Health Crown Point Medicine, Athletic Development Fieldhouse, Suite A101, 12800 Mississippi Parkway, Crown Point. Cost is $64 for Crown Point residents; $80 for non-residents. For more information, verify residency or to register, call John Stroia (219) 661-2272, or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Roller Derby
South Shore Roller Derby recruiting new members: Watch a roller derby practice, speak with league members and learn about the sport of roller derby from 7-9 p.m. Jan. 25 and Feb. 1. South Shore Roller Derby is recruiting skaters, referees and non-skating officials. These free recruitment events will be held at NEO New Vistas High School Sportsplex, 5201 US-6, Portage. No equipment or experience required. New skater programming will begin the week of Feb. 13. To register visit online at SouthShoreRollerDerby.org, or by email SouthShoreRollerDerby@gmail.com. To find out more about becoming a South Shore Roller Derby member and to stay up to date on league happenings, visit SouthShoreRollerDerby.org or follow SSRD on Facebook and Instagram.
Volleyball
Adult Winter Volleyball: Registration deadline is Dec. 28 for the Crown Point Parks Department's Tuesday, and Friday Night Happy Hour adult volleyball league. All volleyball matches will be played at 1516 North Main St., Crown Point. Tuesday women’s and coed division starts Jan. 4; and Friday women’s and coed division starts Jan. 7. Team fee is $325 for Crown Point residents (inside city limits of Crown Point), and $400 for non-Crown Point residents. To register online, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/crownpoint. For more information, contact the parks department at (219) 661-2272, or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Hockey
Learn to Skate Session II begins Jan. 3: The Crown Point Parks Department is offering “Learn to Skate” lessons for ages 3 and older. The lessons will teach the FUNdamentals of ice skating with an emphasis on basic skills, such as safety, balance, skating, forwards, backwards, stops, gliding, hopping and being comfortable on the ice while having fun ice skating. Session II is for six weeks (Jan. 3 through Feb. 10) with one session per week on your registered date. Due to limited enrollment, skaters in the tots and beginners 1 program are asked to register for one day a week. Newly added is the “adult” Learn to Skate program on Thursday nights. All sessions will be held at Bulldog Park, Recreation Center, 183 South, West St., Crown Point. A hockey or bike helmet is strongly recommended. For cost or more information contact the parks department at (219) 661-2272 or email John Stroia: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Hockey instructors and referees needed at Crown Point ice rink: The Crown Point Parks Department is looking for hockey instructors for their developmental and instructional program for boys and girls aged 5-18. All Instructional sessions are Mondays and Wednesdays through Feb. 22, 2022. Hockey referees are needed for the adult hockey league starting Jan. 3, 2022. If interested, contact John Stroia at the Crown Point Parks Department office (219) 661-2272 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Softball
Crown Point girls spring-summer softball registration begins: Crown Point Parks Department has announced its girls Spring-Summer softball registration dates for ages 3 to 18. Registration will take place at the Crown Point Bulldog Park, Recreation Center, 183 South, West St., Crown Point. A player's age on Jan. 1, 2022, will determine the playing division. Registration dates and times are from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 15, 2022; and 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 12. For cost or more information, contact the parks department at (219) 661-2272, or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
To submit an event, please email munsports@lee.net