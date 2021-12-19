Upcoming events: NWINABA Tigers looking for additional players

Volleyball

Adult Winter Volleyball: Registration deadline is Dec. 28 for the Crown Point Parks Department's Tuesday, and Friday Night Happy Hour adult volleyball league. All volleyball matches will be played at 1516 North Main St., Crown Point. Tuesday women’s and coed division starts Jan. 4; and Friday women’s and coed division starts Jan. 7. Team fee is $325 for Crown Point residents (inside city limits of Crown Point), and $400 for non-Crown Point residents. To register online, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/crownpoint . For more information, contact the parks department at (219) 661-2272, or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov

Hockey

Learn to Skate Session II begins Jan. 3: The Crown Point Parks Department is offering “Learn to Skate” lessons for ages 3 and older. The lessons will teach the FUNdamentals of ice skating with an emphasis on basic skills, such as safety, balance, skating, forwards, backwards, stops, gliding, hopping and being comfortable on the ice while having fun ice skating. Session II is for six weeks (Jan. 3 through Feb. 10) with one session per week on your registered date. Due to limited enrollment, skaters in the tots and beginners 1 program are asked to register for one day a week. Newly added is the “adult” Learn to Skate program on Thursday nights. All sessions will be held at Bulldog Park, Recreation Center, 183 South, West St., Crown Point. A hockey or bike helmet is strongly recommended. For cost or more information contact the parks department at (219) 661-2272 or email John Stroia: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.