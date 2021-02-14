Upcoming events: NWIWSL Women’s 30 and over soccer league seeking players/teams

Baseball
East Chicago Little League registration begins: Sign-ups for East Chicago Little League will be held from noon-2 p.m. Saturdays Feb. 20 and Feb. 27; and from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays Feb. 17 and Feb. 24 at the East Chicago Public Library, 2401 E. Columbus Drive. The league is open to boys and girls ages 4 to 15. Cost: First child $100; second child $80; third child $60. Each additional child is $40. For more information, contact Eloisa (219) 742-0240; Maria (219) 238-4741; Jackie (708) 368-5657; or Monica (219) 512-2942.
Crown Point Babe Ruth registration continues: Openings remain for 13-18-year-old baseball players from the area. For more information, text or call John Pearson at (219) 682-4351, or visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com
Munster Babe Ruth registration: Munster Babe Ruth registration for the 2021 season will run through March 15 and is available online at WWW.MUNSTERBABERUTH.ORG. Age divisions are 13-15 and 16-18. The league is open to players from Munster, as well as other communities in Indiana and Illinois.
Crown Point Parks adult baseball managers meeting: The Crown Point Parks Department will hold an adult fastpitch baseball managers organizational meeting 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Crown Point Parks & Recreation Center (Bulldog Park) building, 183 South, West Street, Crown Point. Adults must be age 19 and older to play. Games will be played at the Sportsplex on the Legacy Fields in Crown Point, Sunday through Saturday starting in May. For more information, contact the Crown Point Parks Department at 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
NWINABA accepting players/teams for 2021 season: The Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association, NWINABA, is looking for individual players and/or already complete teams for the 2021 season. The league's 18th consecutive season kicks off again this spring and consists of three separate aged divisions: 19-25 Age Division, 25-plus Age Division, and 38-plus Age Division. For more info, email league president Jeramy Ortiz at nwinababaseball@gmail.com.
Baseball/Softball
Hammond Optimist baseball/softball sign-up dates announced for February: Hammond Optimist baseball and softball sign-ups will be held 6-8 p.m. Feb. 18; and noon-2 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Hammond Optimist Park baseball press box, 1245 North River Drive, Hammond. The league is open to boys and girls ages 4 to 18 years old. For more information, contact Jorge Perez at (219) 577-2437 or email jorgeperez76@icloud.com.
Hessville Little League registration: Registration dates for the 2021 Hessville Little League baseball/softball season are 5-7 p.m. Feb. 19; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 27; noon-3 p.m. March 6 at the Jean Shepherd Community Center, 3031 J.F. Mahoney Drive, Hammond. Fees are $80 per child (tee ball); $120 per child (baseball/softball, all levels); and $280 maximum per immediate household members with proof of residency required. Payment plans are available. The league is open to boys ages 4-12, and girls ages 4-16. Both boys and girls must be age 4 by Aug. 31, 2021 to be eligible for tee-ball. Children new to the league are required to present original birth certificate at the time of registration. League boundaries are all of Hammond’s city limits and the town of Griffith. Softball includes part of Gary. Other areas may be eligible -- including Munster and Highland. Face masks are mandatory at sign-ups and all Little League activities. For more information, call Roger Brock, president, 219-670-0011; Dawn Tomich, player agent, 219-670-6463; or Barb Garza, treasurer 219-688-3786.
Football
Crown Point Junior Bulldogs and Region Youth Football registration: Crown Point Junior Bulldogs and Region Youth Football are having sign-ups for "Friday Night Flag Football" this spring and for fall football. Spring Flag Football will take place from late March through early May and include seven games. All games will be played on the turf fields at the Junior Bulldog Complex in Crown Point. Visit cpjrbulldogs.com and click on "League Info" for more information.
Soccer
NWI women’s soccer league seeking players/teams: NWIWSL Women’s 30 and over soccer league is looking for players and teams for the Spring season. Each team is allowed 5 players aged 25-29. Registration will take place in March and games start in April. For more information email nwiwsl@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/NWIWSL/
Softball
Crown Point Parks Department softball registration: Girls Spring/Summer softball registration is open through March 1 for players ages 3 to 18. Player’s age on Jan. 1, 2021 will determine their playing division. Cost: Ages 3-4, $60; ages 5-6, $125; ages 7 and older with 1 player per family $175; ages 7 and older with 2 players per family, $295; 3 players or more from the same family, $315. For more information call John Stroia at (219) 661-2272, or to register online visit www.crownpoint.in.gov.
