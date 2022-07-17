Upcoming events: Oilmen to hold Police and Fire Appreciation Night July 22

Sports Camps

Purdue Northwest summer athletic camps: PNW Athletics is offering camps for softball (Wednesday), E-sports (July 25-29), basketball (Aug. 7-9) and soccer (Aug. 8). For details and registration, visit PNWathletics.com/camps. All camps are hosted on PNW’s Hammond campus.

Baseball

Oilmen to hold Police and Fire Appreciation Night: The Northwest Indiana Oilmen have announced plans to recognize the men and women of the Region’s police and fire departments during Police and Fire Appreciation Night Friday as part of a 7:10 p.m. game against the Joliet Generals at Oil City Stadium. The event is sponsored by bp Whiting as police and fire departments across Northwest Indiana will receive free tickets while supplies last.

Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball: Online registration is open for the Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball season to team from Indiana and Illinois. The league has two age groups: 12-14 and 15-18. Players born in 2004 or after, will be eligible to play. To register, visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site/. For more information, text John Pearson at (219) 682-4351, or email jpearson@baberuthleague.org.

Basketball

RedHawks summer basketball camp: Indiana University Northwest will host a basketball skills camp July 25-27 for boys and girls ages 12-17. The camp will meet three days, Monday through Wednesday, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Savannah Gymnasium on the IUN campus. Cost is $50 per child, with a $10 discount for each additional child from the same family attending the camp. All campers will receive a RedHawks T-shirt. A certified athletic trainer will be on hand. Space is limited. Registrations and payments are being taken online at www.iunredhawkathletics.com/camps. For more information call (219) 980-6793.

Valpo men's basketball hosts Special Needs Camp: The Valparaiso University men’s basketball program is hosting a free Special Needs Camp from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 27, at VU’s Athletics-Recreation Center, 1009 Union Street. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. on camp day. Campers will receive a T-shirt, instruction from Coach Matt Lottich’s Valpo staff, be part of a group photo and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Valpo team locker room. A snack and water break will be provided midway through the camp. For more information, email Peter.Funk@valpo.edu.

Valpo men’s basketball to hold summer camp: The Valparaiso University men’s basketball team will hold a Basketball Academy camp July 25-28 for children ages 8-14. To register or for more information on Valpo Basketball camps, visit valpobasketballcamps.com.

Football

Crown Point Junior Bulldogs 2022 fall registration: Sign-ups for the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs' 70th tackle football season are now open. The league is open to all communities. There will be flag football for players ages 5-6, with the option for 6-year-olds to play tackle football. There will be three tackle leagues: Littles (ages 6-8), Middles (ages 9-10), Bigs (ages 11-13 in seventh grade). Anyone can play with a max weight being 250 pounds. There are six guaranteed games with all games and practices at the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs turf fields. All games are officiated by licensed IHSAA officials. To register, or for more information visit cpjrbulldogs.com.

East Chicago Hall of Fame

Induction ceremony set: The East Chicago Athletic Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony will be 5 p.m. Sept. 9 at Club Ki-Yowga, 5220 Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago. Tickets may be purchased at Main Sporting Goods, EC Central High School, Club Ki-Yowga, Bishop Noll Institute or the Goodfellows Club. For more information, email William Sojka at eggersknights@comcast.net.

Golf

Free Junior Golf event at Valparaiso Country Club: Wayne Enterprises’ Junior Golf Championship will be held July 25 at Valparaiso Country Club. The free event is open to boys and girls ages 4-18, and juniors of all abilities are encouraged to participate. Tee times start at noon and the field is limited to the first 72 golfers. Complimentary hot dog, chips, drink for participants and trophies for the winner of each division. Deadline to register is July 18. For more information and age divisions, call (219) 462-3812 (ext. 13), or email GolfShop@ValpoCC.com. An adult must be present with a player for the duration of the round.