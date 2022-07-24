Upcoming events: Opportunity Enterprises One Amazing Golf Outing Aug. 29

Sports Camps

Purdue Northwest summer athletic camps: PNW Athletics is offering camps for basketball (Aug. 7-9) and soccer (Aug. 8). For details and registration, visit PNWathletics.com/camps. All camps are hosted on PNW’s Hammond campus.

Baseball

Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball: Online registration is open for the Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball season to teams from Indiana and Illinois. The league has two age groups: 12-14 and 15-18. Players born in 2004 or after will be eligible to play. To register, visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site/. For more information, text John Pearson at (219) 682-4351, or email jpearson@baberuthleague.org.

Basketball

Valpo men's basketball hosts Special Needs Camp: The Valparaiso University men’s basketball program is hosting a free Special Needs Camp from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 27, at VU’s Athletics-Recreation Center, 1009 Union Street. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. on camp day. Campers will receive a T-shirt, instruction from Coach Matt Lottich’s Valpo staff, be part of a group photo and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Valpo team locker room. A snack and water break will be provided midway through the camp. For more information, email Peter.Funk@valpo.edu.

Football

Crown Point Junior Bulldogs 2022 fall registration: Sign-ups for the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs' 70th tackle football season are now open. The league is open to all communities. There will be flag football for players ages 5-6, with the option for 6-year-olds to play tackle football. There will be three tackle leagues: Littles (ages 6-8), Middles (ages 9-10), Bigs (ages 11-13 in seventh grade). Anyone can play with a max weight being 250 pounds. There are six guaranteed games with all games and practices at the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs turf fields. All games are officiated by licensed IHSAA officials. To register, or for more information visit cpjrbulldogs.com.

East Chicago Hall of Fame

Induction ceremony set: The East Chicago Athletic Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony will be 5 p.m. Sept. 10 at Club Ki-Yowga, 5220 Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago. Tickets may be purchased at Main Sporting Goods, EC Central High School, Club Ki-Yowga, Bishop Noll Institute or the Goodfellows Club. For more information, email William Sojka at eggersknights@comcast.net.

Golf

Opportunity Enterprises golf outing Aug. 29: Friends of Opportunity Enterprises’ (OE) Golf Committee will host its 15th annual One Amazing Golf Outing Aug. 29 at Valparaiso Country Club. For the fifth year, Sen. Ed Charbonneau will serve as the event’s Title Sponsor. The outing is a scramble golf format. All golfers will enjoy one round of golf, a grab-and-play lunch, beverages during golf, and photo keepsake. For the third year, OE’s One Amazing Golf Outing will offer morning and afternoon flights. The morning flight begins with registration at 6 a.m. with a 7 a.m. shotgun start. Morning golfers will enjoy a continental breakfast. The afternoon flight begins with registration at 11:30 a.m. and a 1 p.m. shotgun start and includes dinner. Limited participation and sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information, contact OE Events Specialist Emily Yiannias at (219) 464-9621 (ext. 333), or by emailing emily.yiannias@oppent.org.