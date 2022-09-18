Upcoming events: PNW Chancellor’s Golf Outing Sept. 26:

Baseball

Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball: Online registration is open for the Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball season to teams from Indiana and Illinois. The league has two age groups: 12-14 and 15-18. Players born in 2004 or after will be eligible to play. To register, visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site/. For more information, text John Pearson at (219) 682-4351, or email jpearson@baberuthleague.org.

Basketball

Tryouts for Crown Point Youth Basketball Organization Oct. 2: The Crown Point Youth Basketball Organization will have tryouts for this winter's season Oct. 2 at Crown Point High School, 1500 S. Main St., Crown Point. Grades 3-4 will tryout from 4-5:30 p.m.; and grades 5-6 will follow from 5:30-7 p.m. CP Youth Basketball is a feeder program for the Crown Point H.S. varsity program. Cost is $300-$350 including 25-30 games, practice time and uniforms; and the travel. Register online at cpyouthbasketball.com. For more information, contact Mike Malaski at mikemalaski@gmail.com.

Sign-ups underway for Little Dribblers Fall league: Registration is open for the Crown Point Parks Department Little Dribblers pre-school to third grade youth fall basketball program. Sessions for boys and girls grades 1-3 will be held Tuesdays, and pre-school and kindergarten sessions will be held Fridays for eight weeks starting Oct. 14 to Dec. 9 (no session Nov. 25). Instruction will be held at Franciscan Health Crown Point Sport Medicine, Athletic Development Fieldhouse, Suite A101, 12800 Mississippi Parkway, Crown Point. Cost is $64 for Crown Point residents; $80 for non-residents. Registration deadline is Oct. 9. For more information, verify residency or to register, call John Stroia (219) 661-2272, or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.

Golf

PNW Chancellor’s Golf Outing Sept. 26: Purdue Northwest Athletics will host the 17th annual PNW Chancellor’s Invitational Golf Outing Sept. 26 at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton. The event benefits student-athlete scholarships at PNW. Registration is available online at pnw.edu/ChancellorsOuting, or by mail. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, contact Tom Albano at (219) 989-1107 or talbano@pnw.edu.