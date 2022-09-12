Upcoming events: PNW Chancellor's Golf Outing set for Sept. 26

Baseball

Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball: Online registration is open for the Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball season to teams from Indiana and Illinois. The league has two age groups: 12-14 and 15-18. Players born in 2004 or after will be eligible to play. To register, visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site/. For more information, text John Pearson at (219) 682-4351, or email jpearson@baberuthleague.org.

Basketball

Munster Youth Basketball sign-ups through Sunday: Registration for the Munster Youth Basketball program is underway. Open to Munster school children in grades K-12, the 10-game season begins Dec. 4, and ends with an elimination tournament in March. Games will be played Sundays at the Munster High School fieldhouse. To register, visit munsteryouthbasketball.org. Fill out the form and pay by credit card to record registration. This is mandatory to actually record the registration. Repeat for each sibling playing. In-person sign-ups will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Munster High School, Door J. Players must be a resident or attend a school in Munster. Deadline to register online is Sunday.

Golf

Valpo Baseball golf outing Saturday: The Valpo Baseball Players Association 27th annual golf outing will be held Saturday at the Valparaiso Country Club, 2501 Country Club Road, Valparaiso. Registration begins at noon with the event teeing off at 1 p.m. All proceeds will go directly to the Valparaiso University baseball program. For more information or to register, visit valpo-baseball-golf-outing.eventlify.com/.

PNW Chancellor’s Golf Outing Sept. 26: Purdue Northwest Athletics will host the 17th annual PNW Chancellor’s Invitational Golf Outing Sept. 26 at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton. The event benefits student-athlete scholarships at PNW. Registration is available online at pnw.edu/ChancellorsOuting, or by mail. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, contact Tom Albano at (219) 989-1107 or talbano@pnw.edu.

Roller Derby

South Shore Roller Derby recruiting new members: Watch a roller derby practice, speak with league members and learn about the sport of roller derby from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday. South Shore Roller Derby is recruiting skaters, referees and non-skating officials. These free recruitment events will be held at NEO New Vistas High School Sportsplex, 5201 U.S. 6, Portage. No equipment or experience required. New skater programming will begin Sept. 25. To register visit online at SouthShoreRollerDerby.org, or by email SouthShoreRollerDerby@gmail.com. To find out more about becoming a South Shore Roller Derby member and to stay up to date on league happenings, visit SouthShoreRollerDerby.org or follow SSRD on Facebook and Instagram.

Running

Fun Run to benefit Girls on the Run NWI: Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana, in conjunction with Fuzzyline Brewing Co. and the Illiana Beer Rackers Union homebrew club, will hold a Fun Run at 6 p.m. Thursday at Fuzzyline, 2712 Condit St., Highland. The all-ages event consists of a 3-mile fun run/walk or a 1-mile run/walk. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. The event will benefit Girls on the Run NWI, a 15-year-old nonprofit organization that offers activity-based programs that inspire girls of NWI to build their confidence, kindness and decision-making skills. Registration is $10 and available online at https://www.pinwheel.us/register/index/GOTR-NWI-Fuzzyline-Fun-Run?sid=92b04baf147e46119d51b62d62977ff3