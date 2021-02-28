Upcoming events: Portage Jr. Miss Softball registration is open

Baseball/Softball

Hessville Little League registration: Registration for the 2021 Hessville Little League baseball/softball season is noon-3 p.m. March 6 at the Jean Shepherd Community Center, 3031 J.F. Mahoney Drive, Hammond. Fees are $80 per child (tee ball); $120 per child (baseball/softball, all levels); and $280 maximum per immediate household members with proof of residency required. Payment plans are available. The league is open to boys ages 4-12, and girls ages 4-16. Both boys and girls must be age 4 by Aug. 31, 2021 to be eligible for tee-ball. Children new to the league are required to present original birth certificate at the time of registration. League boundaries are all of Hammond’s city limits and the town of Griffith. Softball includes part of Gary. Other areas may be eligible — including Munster and Highland. Face masks are mandatory at sign-ups and all Little League activities. For more information, call Roger Brock, president, 219-670-0011; Dawn Tomich, player agent, 219-670-6463; or Barb Garza, treasurer 219-688-3786.