Upcoming events: Portage Jr. Miss Softball registration is open

Baseball
Crown Point Babe Ruth registration continues: Openings remain for 13-18-year-old baseball players from the area. For more information, text or call John Pearson at (219) 682-4351, or visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com
Munster Babe Ruth registration: Munster Babe Ruth registration for the 2021 season will run through March 15 and is available online at WWW.MUNSTERBABERUTH.ORG. Age divisions are 13-15 and 16-18. The league is open to players from Munster, as well as other communities in Indiana and Illinois.
NWINABA accepting players/teams for 2021 season: The Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association, NWINABA, is looking for individual players and/or already complete teams for the 2021 season. The league's 18th consecutive season kicks off again this spring and consists of three separate aged divisions: 19-25 age division, 25-plus age division, and 38-plus age division. For more info, email league president Jeramy Ortiz at nwinababaseball@gmail.com.
Baseball/Softball
Hessville Little League registration: Registration for the 2021 Hessville Little League baseball/softball season is noon-3 p.m. March 6 at the Jean Shepherd Community Center, 3031 J.F. Mahoney Drive, Hammond. Fees are $80 per child (tee ball); $120 per child (baseball/softball, all levels); and $280 maximum per immediate household members with proof of residency required. Payment plans are available. The league is open to boys ages 4-12, and girls ages 4-16. Both boys and girls must be age 4 by Aug. 31, 2021 to be eligible for tee-ball. Children new to the league are required to present original birth certificate at the time of registration. League boundaries are all of Hammond’s city limits and the town of Griffith. Softball includes part of Gary. Other areas may be eligible — including Munster and Highland. Face masks are mandatory at sign-ups and all Little League activities. For more information, call Roger Brock, president, 219-670-0011; Dawn Tomich, player agent, 219-670-6463; or Barb Garza, treasurer 219-688-3786.
Basketball
Spring Break basketball camp: The Crown Point Parks & Recreation camp, open to boys and girls in grades 1-8, will be held from 10 a.m.-noon March 29-31, at the Franciscan Health Crown Point Sports Medicine Institute, Athletic Development Fieldhouse, 12800 Mississippi Parkway, Crown Point. The program is designed to teach basic basketball fundamentals of dribbling, passing and shooting drills. Each camper will participate in competitive games for his/her skill level and have the opportunity to compete within his/her age group. Cost is $32 per child (resident); $40 per child (non-resident). Deadline to register is March 25. For more information, call the parks department at (219) 661-2271 or email: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Little Dribblers Spring basketball: Registration is open for the Crown Point Parks & Recreation Department Little Dribblers preschool to eighth grade youth spring basketball program. All Little Dribblers sessions are eight weeks starting April 13 to June 3. Instruction will be held at Franciscan Health Crown Point Sports Medicine Institute in their Athletic Development Fieldhouse, 12800 Mississippi Parkway, Crown Point. Boys and girls preschool to kindergarten will play 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; and boys and girls in grades 1-8 will play 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays. For cost or more information, call the parks department at (219) 661-2271 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Summer basketball camps: Crown Point Parks & Recreation will hold summer basketball camps for boys and girls ages 4-10. Session I will run June 14-24; and Session II will run July 5-15. Little Dribblers (ages 4-6) will meet 10-11 a.m.; and youth ages 7 (1st to 8th grade) from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Camps will be held at Solon Robinson Park. For cost or more information, call the parks department at (219) 661-2272 or email: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Football
Crown Point Junior Bulldogs and Region Youth Football registration: Crown Point Junior Bulldogs and Region Youth Football has extended sign-ups to March 1 for "Friday Night Flag Football" this spring, and for fall football. Spring Flag Football will take place from late March through early May and include seven games. All games will be played on the turf fields at the Junior Bulldog Complex in Crown Point. Visit cpjrbulldogs.com and click on "League Info" for more information.
Running
Ringing in Spring 5K to be held April 3: The Valparaiso Family YMCA will host Ringing in Spring 5K run/walk April 3 at the Valparaiso Family YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive, Valparaiso. Participants are encouraged to register in advance at www.valpoymca.org/ringing-in-spring. Race day registrations will not be accepted. Rolling start times begin at 7 a.m. with corral times available until 9 a.m. Register before March 7 to guarantee shirt size availability. Ringing in Spring 5K is a 2021 Race the Region and Gold Cup Elite Series race and includes chip timing, early shirt/bib pick-up, water stops, awards and free childcare (pre-registration is required). Each registered participant receives a long-sleeve wicking shirt. In the spirit of this year’s theme, "Let’s Raise Courage", runners are invited to show off their courageous spirit by dressing up as a favorite superhero. Proceeds support the annual campaign at the Valparaiso Family YMCA.
Soccer
NWI women’s soccer league seeking players/teams: NWIWSL Women’s 30 and over soccer league is looking for players and teams for the Spring season. Each team is allowed five players aged 25-29. Registration will take place in March and games start in April. For more information email nwiwsl@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/NWIWSL/
Softball
Portage Jr. Miss Softball registration is open: Portage Jr. Miss Softball online registration is open through March 13; or register in-person from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 6 at the Portage YMCA. Face masks must be worn during in-person registration. The league is open to players ages 4 to 18. Raffle tickets will be distributed around the first week of April at PJM (after team drafts have taken place), with the drawing being held the last week in June. For more information, cost or to register online, visit www.portagejrmiss.com
Wheeler High School Softball fish fry March 5: The second fish and chicken fry of the season will be held from 3:30-7 p.m. March 5 at Wheeler High School, 587 W 300 N, Valparaiso. All orders are take-out only and orders will be taken at the high school's cafeteria overhang. Cost is $12, $11 for seniors, and includes fish only, chicken only or a combination of both. The meal includes corn, mashed potatoes, roll, butter, ranch, bbq and tartar sauce. Dessert is included. All proceeds benefit Wheeler High School Softball.
Crown Point Parks Department softball registration: Girls Spring/Summer softball registration is open through March 1 for players ages 3 to 18. Player’s age on Jan. 1, 2021 will determine their playing division. Cost: Ages 3-4, $60; ages 5-6, $125; ages 7 and older with one player per family $175; ages 7 and older with 2 players per family, $295; 3 players or more from the same family, $315. For more information call John Stroia at (219) 661-2272, or to register online visit www.crownpoint.in.gov.
Volleyball
Adult Friday Night Volleyball begins April 9: The Crown Point Parks & Recreation Department "Friday Night Happy Hour" co-ed and women's division adult volleyball league begins April 9. All divisions will play 8 matches plus a season-ending tournament on the Ignite Volleyball Courts, 1516 North Main St., Crown Point. Cost is $325 team entry fee for Crown Point residents (inside city limits of Crown Point and providing 51% of the team members are registered citizens); and $400 team entry fee for non-Crown Point residents. Waivers and team fee must be complete prior to registration deadline of April 2. For more information, verify residency or to register, call the parks department at (219) 661-2272 or remail jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
To submit an event, please email munsports@lee.net