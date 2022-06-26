Upcoming events: Purdue Northwest offering summer athletic camps

Sports Camps

Purdue Northwest summer athletic camps: PNW Athletics is offering camps for volleyball (July 11-13 for high schoolers; July 18-20 junior high), softball (July 20), E-sports (July 25-29), basketball (Aug. 7-9) and soccer (Aug. 8). For details and registration, visit PNWathletics.com/camps. All camps are hosted on PNW’s Hammond campus.

RedHawks summer volleyball, basketball camps: Indiana University Northwest will host volleyball and basketball camps in July. Each camp will meet three days, Monday through Wednesday, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Savannah Gymnasium on the IUN campus. Each camp is $50 per child, with a $10 discount for each additional child from the same family attending the same camp. All campers will receive a RedHawks T-shirt. A certified athletic trainer will be on hand for each camp. The camps are volleyball: July 11-13 (boys and girls ages 7-14), basketball: July 18-20 (boys and girls ages 7-12) and basketball skills camp: July 25-27 (boys and girls ages 12-17). Space is limited. Registrations and payments are being taken online at www.iunredhawkathletics.com/camps. For more information call (219) 980-6793.

Bishop Noll summer wrestling camp: Bishop Noll’s athletic department is offering a summer wrestling camp for kids Monday through Wednesday. Cost is $50. Thanks to a grant from Foundations of East Chicago, any East Chicago resident may attend Bishop Noll summer camps at no cost. Registration forms for East Chicago residents can be accessed at the school's wrestling website. For more information, call Bishop Noll, 1519 Hoffman St., Hammond, at (219) 932-9058 or visit https://BNIsummersports.givesmart.com.

Basketball

Valpo men’s basketball to hold summer camp: The Valparaiso University men’s basketball team will hold a Basketball Academy camp July 25-28 for children ages 8-14. To register or for more information on Valpo Basketball camps, visit valpobasketballcamps.com.

Football

Crown Point Junior Bulldogs 2022 fall registration: Sign-ups for the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs' 70th tackle football season are now open. The league is open to all communities. There will be flag football for players ages 5-6, with the option for 6-year-olds to play tackle football. There will be three tackle leagues: Littles (ages 6-8), Middles (ages 9-10), Bigs (ages 11-13 in seventh grade). Anyone can play with a max weight being 250 pounds. There are six guaranteed games with all games and practices at the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs turf fields. All games are officiated by licensed IHSAA officials. To register, or for more information visit cpjrbulldogs.com.

Golf

Bishop Noll annual golf outing: Registration is open for the Bishop Noll Institute golf outing July 18 at Innsbrook Country Club, Merrillville. Tickets can be purchased online at bnigolf22.givesmart.com. Fees are $200 per golfer or $800 per foursome. Tickets include lunch, golf and cart, drinks on the course, dinners and prizes. Guests may attend dinner only for $60. A reduced fee of $100 is available for young alums, those who graduated from BNI in 2012 or later. Registration is open through July 13. For more information on sponsorships or registration, contact Juli Sandoval at jsandoval@bishopnoll.org or (219) 932-9058, ext. 1005.

Indoor Golf

Crown Point PACE Department indoor summer golf league: The Crown Point PACE Department is offering a summer golf league in partnership with Net Par. The indoor golf league will be held Friday through Sept. 30 with multiple divisions for ages 6 to 65 and older. All divisions play at Net Par, 1005 Millennium Drive, Suite 101, Crown Point. Play on your own schedule, choosing your days and times. Register by Wednesday at www.apm.activecommunities.com/crownpoint. For cost or more information, call John Stroia at (219) 661-2272 or email, athletics@crownpoint.in.gov.

Softball

Hobart softball clinic features college coaches: A softball clinic for girls in grades 8-12 will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 18, at the Hobart softball fields featuring coaches from Goshen College, Calumet College, Indiana Tech and Ancilla College. Coaches will conduct drills in the morning, and players will scrimmage in the afternoon. Cost is $80 per player. To register contact Gil Arzola at garzola212@comcast.net. Space is limited.

Running

Mayor’s Gold Cup Roadie Run 5K along Wolf Lake: The Kathleen Pucalik Memorial 5K Roadie Run will be held July 9. New this year, the Gold Cup walk/run starts and ends at The Wolf Lake Pavilion July 9 with registration at 6:30 a.m. and race time 8 a.m. Early registration is $25 on or before Saturday, and $40 after until race day. A free children’s race begins at 8:15 a.m. and children will receive a complimentary t-shirt. Visit www.festivalofthelakes.com/events/5k/ for an online entry form or stop by the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd., Hammond. Entries are also being accepted on temporuntiming.com via runsignup.com. For more information, call (219) 853-7667.

To submit an event, please email munsports@lee.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.