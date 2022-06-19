Upcoming events: RedHawks summer volleyball, basketball camps

Sports Camps

RedHawks summer volleyball, basketball camps: Indiana University Northwest will host volleyball and basketball camps in July. Each camp will meet three days, Monday through Wednesday, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Savannah Gymnasium on the IUN campus. Each camp is $50 per child, with a $10 discount for each additional child from the same family attending the same camp. All campers will receive a RedHawks T-shirt. A certified athletic trainer will be on hand for each camp. The camps are volleyball: July 11-13 (boys and girls ages 7-14), basketball: July 18-20 (boys and girls ages 7-12) and basketball skills camp: July 25-27 (boys and girls ages 12-17). Space is limited. Registrations and payments are being taken online at www.iunredhawkathletics.com/camps. For more information call (219) 980-6793.

Bishop Noll summer sports camps: Bishop Noll’s athletic department is offering summer sports camps for kids. Sessions will include boys basketball (Monday-Wednesday), girls basketball (Monday-Wednesday) and wrestling (June 27-29). Camps cost $50 each or choose three for $125. Thanks to a grant from Foundations of East Chicago, any East Chicago resident may attend Bishop Noll summer camps at no cost. Registration forms for East Chicago residents can be accessed at each of the camp websites. For more information, call Bishop Noll, 1519 Hoffman St., Hammond, at (219) 932-9058 or visit https://BNIsummersports.givesmart.com.

Basketball

Valpo men’s basketball to hold summer camps: The Valparaiso University men’s basketball team has announced dates for its 2022 summer camps. The program will hold a mini camp for ages 5-7 from Monday-Thursday. In addition, Basketball School for ages 8-14 will take place Monday-Thursday. The Basketball Academy for ages 8-14 is slated for July 25-28. To register or for more information on Valpo Basketball camps, visit valpobasketballcamps.com.

Football

Crown Point Junior Bulldogs 2022 fall registration: Sign-ups for the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs' 70th tackle football season are now open. The league is open to all communities. There will be flag football for players ages 5-6, with the option for 6-year-olds to play tackle football. There will be three tackle leagues: Littles (ages 6-8), Middles (ages 9-10), Bigs (ages 11-13 in seventh grade). Anyone can play with a max weight being 250 pounds. There are six guaranteed games with all games and practices at the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs turf fields. All games are officiated by licensed IHSAA officials. To register, or for more information visit cpjrbulldogs.com.

Golf

Bishop Noll annual golf outing: Registration is open for the Bishop Noll Institute golf outing July 18 at Innsbrook Country Club, Merrillville. Tickets can be purchased online at bnigolf22.givesmart.com. Fees are $200 per golfer or $800 per foursome. Tickets include lunch, golf and cart, drinks on the course, dinners and prizes. Guests may attend dinner only for $60. A reduced fee of $100 is available for young alums, those who graduated from BNI in 2012 or later. Registration is open through July 13. For more information on sponsorships or registration, contact Juli Sandoval at jsandoval@bishopnoll.org or (219) 932-9058, ext. 1005.

Indoor Golf

Crown Point PACE Department indoor summer golf league: The Crown Point PACE Department is offering a summer golf league in partnership with Net Par. The indoor golf league will be held July 1 through Sept. 30 with multiple divisions for ages 6 to 65 and older. All divisions play at Net Par, 1005 Millennium Drive, Suite 101, Crown Point. Play on your own schedule, choosing your days and times. Register by June 29 at www.apm.activecommunities.com/crownpoint. For cost or more information, call John Stroia at (219) 661-2272 or email, athletics@crownpoint.in.gov.

Running

Mayor’s Gold Cup Roadie Run 5K along Wolf Lake: The Kathleen Pucalik Memorial 5K Roadie Run will be held July 9. New this year, the Gold Cup walk/run starts and ends at The Wolf Lake Pavilion July 9 with registration at 6:30 a.m. and race time 8 a.m. Early registration is $25 on or before July 2, and $40 after until race day. A free children’s race begins at 8:15 a.m. and children will receive a complimentary t-shirt. Visit www.festivalofthelakes.com/events/5k/ for an online entry form or stop by the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd., Hammond. Entries are also being accepted on temporuntiming.com via runsignup.com. For more information, call (219) 853-7667.

Love Is Love 5K Sunday: The fourth annual Love Is Love 5K run/walk will be held Sunday at Bluhm County Park near Westville. Part of the proceeds from the event will benefit PFLAG Crown Point Northwest Indiana. Those interested in entering the non-competitive walk or the competitive run can sign up at: https://raceroster.com/events/2022/56393/love-is-love-5k-runwalk. To volunteer for the event, including staffing PFLAG Crown Point Indiana's information table, contact race organizer Paul Stofko at stofko121@yahoo.com and mention PFLAG Crown Point.

Volleyball

Officials association to train prospective volleyball refs: The Lake County Athletic Officials Association will be conducting free training classes for potential high school volleyball referees. Former players and other volleyball enthusiasts are encouraged to attend the classes, which are aimed at training new volleyball officials and preparing them to pass the IHSAA test. Training will include review and explanation of volleyball rules, on-court training on player positioning and opportunities to officiate actual games or scrimmages. Recently licensed officials also are welcome as a refresher for the upcoming season. To confirm attendance or for information, contact Steve Kline at (219) 730-1663 or at vbhoss21@sbcglobal.net.

