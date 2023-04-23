Dodgeball

Charity Dodgeball Tournament Sunday: The Crown Point Firefighters Association will have a First Responders Dodgeball Tournament Sunday with proceeds benefiting the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids (NICK) Foundation. The event begins 4 p.m. at the SpartaDome, 1355 E. North St., Crown Point, and will have a silent auction, beer garden, food vendor, vendors, raffles and a DJ. General admission is $5 and kids 12 and under are free. To register a team, contact mreed@crownpoint.in.gov.

Football

Crown Point Junior Bulldogs registration: Sign-ups for the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs' 71st season are now open. The league is open to all communities and has three tackle leagues: Littles (6-8 year olds), Middles (9-10 year olds), and Bigs (11-13 year olds in 7th grade). Anyone can play with a max weight being 250 pounds. There are seven guaranteed games with all games and practices taking place at the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs turf fields. All games are officiated by licensed IHSAA officials. For more information, go to cpjrbulldogs.com.

Golf

Valpo youth golf clinic Saturday: A youth golf clinic jointly sponsored by the First Tee of Northwest Indiana and the Victory Bell Club will be held Saturday at Creekside Golf Course, 2355 Clifford Road, Valparaiso. Led by members of the Valparaiso University men’s and women’s golf teams, children ages 6-plus will learn putting, chipping, pitch shot, bunker play, iron play and driving. Division I for children ages 10-plus will be held from 10 a.m. to noon; and Division II, for children ages 6-9, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Cost is $25 and includes a group lunch at noon for all participants. Register by Tuesday with Nancy Bender at (219) 476-7980.

Softball

CP Athletics men’s 16” summer softball league: The Crown Point Athletics Division is accepting registration for its 16-inch summer softball league. The new men’s league begins May 15, and goes eight weeks. All games are double headers and played Monday nights on Fields 1, 2 and 3 at the Crown Point Sportsplex, 1313 E. North St. Games will be played at 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Team registration fee is $550. Register by May 1. For more information, email cpsoftball55@yahoo.com.