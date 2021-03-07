Upcoming events: Ringing in Spring 5K to be held April 3

Summer basketball camps: Crown Point Parks & Recreation will hold summer basketball camps for boys and girls ages 4-10. Session I will run June 14-24; and Session II will run July 5-15. Little Dribblers (ages 4-6) will meet 10-11 a.m.; and youth ages 7 (1st to 8th grade) from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Camps will be held at Solon Robinson Park. For cost or more information, call the parks department at (219) 661-2272 or email: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov

Running

Ringing in Spring 5K to be held April 3: The Valparaiso Family YMCA will host Ringing in Spring 5K run/walk April 3 at the Valparaiso Family YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive, Valparaiso. Participants are encouraged to register in advance at www.valpoymca.org/ringing-in-spring. Race day registrations will not be accepted. Rolling start times begin at 7 a.m. with corral times available until 9 a.m. Ringing in Spring 5K is a 2021 Race the Region and Gold Cup Elite Series race and includes chip timing, early shirt/bib pick-up, water stops, awards and free childcare (pre-registration is required). Each registered participant receives a long-sleeve wicking shirt. In the spirit of this year’s theme, "Let’s Raise Courage", runners are invited to show off their courageous spirit by dressing up as a favorite superhero. Proceeds support the annual campaign at the Valparaiso Family YMCA.