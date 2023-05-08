Football

Crown Point Junior Bulldogs registration: Sign-ups for the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs' 71st season are now open. The league is open to all communities and has three tackle leagues: Littles (6-8 year olds), Middles (9-10 year olds), and Bigs (11-13 year olds in 7th grade). Anyone can play with a max weight being 250 pounds. There are seven guaranteed games with all games and practices taking place at the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs turf fields. All games are officiated by licensed IHSAA officials. For more information, go to cpjrbulldogs.com.

Golf

Bishop Noll annual outing July 17: The annual Bishop Noll Institute Alumni & Friends golf outing will be held Monday, July 17, at Innsbrook Country Club, Merrillville. Tickets are $200 per golfer or $800 per foursome. Tickets include lunch, golf and cart, drinks on the course, dinners and prizes. A reduced fee of $100 is available for young alums, those who graduated from BNI in 2013 or later. For more information on sponsoring or registering, contact Juli Sandoval at jsandoval@bishopnoll.org or (219) 932-9058, ext. 1520.

Outing to benefit South Shore Roller Derby: On July 10 at the Valparaiso Country Club, South Shore Roller Derby will host its first golf outing fundraiser. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at 11 and a shotgun start at noon. Registration is open through June 26 for teams of four. Fee of $400 per foursome includes green and cart fees, lunch, and two drink tickets. Register online or download the form through SouthShoreRollerDerby.org. For more information, see the website or contact SSRD at SouthShoreRollerDerby@gmail.com.

Soccer

Valparaiso youth camp set for June 5-9: A soccer camp open to boys and girls in grades 1-8 will be held from 9 a.m. to noon daily June 5-9 at Westside Park in Valparaiso. For additional information, call camp director Danny P. Jeftich at (219) 242-3770.

Running

Run for the Fallen this Friday: You can participate in, support and/or sponsor the Run for the Fallen, a trek from Fort Wayne to Indianapolis scheduled to kick off Friday, May 12, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum at 7 a.m. EDT. A group of active duty and military veterans, first responders and riders, and patriotic citizens join together to run every mile to the Indianapolis War Memorial, stopping at 145 Hero Markers to call out the names of fallen Hoosiers so our Gold Star families and friends know their loved ones will never be forgotten. To support the cause, go to https://honorandremember.org/fund-raising/chaplain-johnny-butler-fund-raising. For more information, go to https://indiana.usarunforthefallen.org/ or contact organizer Johnny Butler at (574) 527-5625.

Girls on the Run 5K celebrations: Girls on the Run Northwest Indiana is hosting two 5K events on Mother's Day weekend, open to all people of all abilities as part of its "Breathe & Believe" season-ending celebrations. The first 5K will take place at Highland High School on May 13. The second will be at the Valparaiso Family YMCA on May 14. Each day, the festivities begin at 8 a.m. and the 5Ks will begin at 10. Registration for either site is $30 for adults (18 and over) and $20 for youth (17 and under). Finisher's medals will be presented to all who cross the finish line. Registration to participate (or volunteer) in either event, and additional information, is online at www.gotrofnwi.org.