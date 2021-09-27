Upcoming events:Sign-ups underway for Crown Point Little Dribblers Autumn league

Basketball

Sign-ups underway for Little Dribblers Autumn league: Registration is open for the Crown Point Parks Department Little Dribblers pre-school to third grade youth autumn basketball program. Sessions for boys and girls grades 1-3 will be held Mondays, and pre-school and kindergarten sessions will be held Fridays for eight weeks starting Oct. 22 to Dec. 17. Instruction will be held at Franciscan Health Crown Point Medicine, Athletic Development Fieldhouse, Suite A101, 12800 Mississippi Parkway, Crown Point. Cost is $64 for Crown Point residents; $80 for non-residents. For more information, verify residency or to register, call John Stroia (219) 661-2272, or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov .

Running

Register to join PNW’s Pride Stride 5K color run/walk: One of Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) top campus traditions, the Pride Stride 5K color run/walk, makes a highly anticipated in-person return after going virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The public is invited to participate in the Oct. 7 event, which features an approximately 3.1-mile course at PNW’s Westville campus, 1401 S. U.S. 421. Registration information can be found at pnw.edu/pride-stride. Check-in on race day starts at 4:30 p.m. and the race begins at 5:15 p.m. Participants can also grab food and earn giveaways during the event, which lasts until 7 p.m. Weather-permitting, a casual after-party and bonfire is also scheduled for the evening. In case of inclement weather, the makeup date is Oct. 14.