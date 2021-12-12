Upcoming events: South Shore Roller Derby recruiting new members

Roller Derby
South Shore Roller Derby recruiting new members: Watch a roller derby practice, speak with league members and learn about the sport of roller derby from 7-9 p.m. Jan. 25 and Feb. 1. South Shore Roller Derby is recruiting skaters, referees and non-skating officials. These free recruitment events will be held at NEO New Vistas High School Sportsplex, 5201 US-6, Portage. No equipment or experience required. New skater programming will begin the week of Feb. 13. To register visit online at SouthShoreRollerDerby.org, or by email SouthShoreRollerDerby@gmail.com. To find out more about becoming a South Shore Roller Derby member and to stay up to date on league happenings, visit SouthShoreRollerDerby.org or follow SSRD on Facebook and Instagram.
Volleyball
Adult Winter Volleyball: Registration deadline is Dec. 28 for the Crown Point Parks Department's Tuesday, and Friday Night Happy Hour adult volleyball league. All volleyball matches will be played at 1516 North Main St., Crown Point. Tuesday women’s and coed division starts Jan. 4; and Friday women’s and coed division starts Jan. 7. Team fee is $325 for Crown Point residents (inside city limits of Crown Point), and $400 for non-Crown Point residents. To register online, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/crownpoint. For more information, contact the parks department at (219) 661-2272, or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Hockey
Hockey instructors and referees needed at Crown Point ice rink: The Crown Point Parks Department is looking for hockey instructors for their developmental and instructional program for boys and girls aged 5-18. All Instructional sessions are Mondays and Wednesdays through Feb. 22, 2022. Hockey referees are needed for the adult hockey league starting Jan. 3, 2022. If interested, contact John Stroia at the Crown Point Parks Department office (219) 661-2272 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Softball
Crown Point girls spring-summer softball registration begins: Crown Point Parks Department has announced its girls Spring-Summer softball registration dates for ages 3 to 18. Registration will take place at the Crown Point Bulldog Park, Recreation Center, 183 South, West St., Crown Point. A player's age on Jan. 1, 2022, will determine the playing division. Registration dates and times are from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 15, 2022; and 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 12. For cost or more information, contact the parks department at (219) 661-2272, or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
