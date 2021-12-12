Upcoming events: South Shore Roller Derby recruiting new members

Roller Derby

South Shore Roller Derby recruiting new members: Watch a roller derby practice, speak with league members and learn about the sport of roller derby from 7-9 p.m. Jan. 25 and Feb. 1. South Shore Roller Derby is recruiting skaters, referees and non-skating officials. These free recruitment events will be held at NEO New Vistas High School Sportsplex, 5201 US-6, Portage. No equipment or experience required. New skater programming will begin the week of Feb. 13. To register visit online at SouthShoreRollerDerby.org, or by email SouthShoreRollerDerby@gmail.com. To find out more about becoming a South Shore Roller Derby member and to stay up to date on league happenings, visit SouthShoreRollerDerby.org or follow SSRD on Facebook and Instagram.