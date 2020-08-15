Upcoming events: Stache Dash 4-Miler at Porter's Hawthorne Park

Girls Back to School softball league registration underway: Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department will hold registration for the Girls Back to School softball league through Aug. 20. Teams are scheduled within their own grade they are entering in the upcoming 2020-2021 school year. Girls can register as an individual or as a team. Teams will play in one of the following divisions: Recreational (in-house) teams, all-star, or travel team. In-house teams (those that register individually), all-star teams (those that register as a team), and travel teams (those that are playing at the highest competitive level). Games will be played at the Crown Point Sportsplex. For cost or more information, contact the parks department at 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov