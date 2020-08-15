Upcoming events: Stache Dash 4-Miler at Porter's Hawthorne Park

Baseball/Softball
Girls Back to School softball league registration underway: Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department will hold registration for the Girls Back to School softball league through Aug. 20. Teams are scheduled within their own grade they are entering in the upcoming 2020-2021 school year. Girls can register as an individual or as a team. Teams will play in one of the following divisions: Recreational (in-house) teams, all-star, or travel team. In-house teams (those that register individually), all-star teams (those that register as a team), and travel teams (those that are playing at the highest competitive level). Games will be played at the Crown Point Sportsplex. For cost or more information, contact the parks department at 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
CP Babe Ruth League 12-18 Fall Ball sign-ups underway: Crown Point Babe Ruth is holding fall ball sign-ups. The games will be played at the Legacy Fields, Babe Ruth Complex, 851 Center Ross Road. The 15-18-year-old division clubs cannot have more than five high school baseball players from the same school on your team roster, For details, call or text John Pearson at 219-682-4351; or to register, visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site.
Baseball and softball umpires needed: Crown Point Parks and Recreation is looking for umpires for their men's fast-pitch baseball, adult slow pitch softball, and girls youth fast-pitch softball leagues at the Sportsplex in Crown Point. The parks department hosts baseball and softball leagues throughout the summer and autumn months. If interested, contact John Stroia at the Crown Point Parks and Recreation office at 219-661-2272 or email: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Basketball
Hammond Youth Hoops registration underway: The Hammond Sportsplex is now hosting Hammond Youth Hoops (formerly Morton Youth Hoops). Registrations are being taken from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Aug. 21 Monday through Friday in the main office of the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd. The league fee is $110 per child. A driver’s license or state ID card is needed for registration. Practices start the week of Sept. 7; games start Sept. 27; and tournament play begins Dec. 13. League ages (as of Sept. 1) are 5-7 boys and girls, 8-10 boys, 8-12 girls, 11-13 boys and 14-15 boys. For more information, visit www.hammondsportsplex.com, email robertsk@gohammond.com or call 219-853-7660.
Fishing
Dowling Park Fishing Derby Aug. 29: Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. and Hammond Parks & Recreation announce the return of the Fishing Derby scheduled for 8-11 a.m. Aug. 29, 8 am. at the Dowling Park Pond next to the Jean Shepherd Community Center, 3031 J.F. Mahoney Drive, rain or shine. A $2 donation to support the Dowling Park Stocking Program is suggested. Check in at the playground under the tent. Bring your own bait, rods and reels. There will be a raffle drawing for children ages 16 and under, while supplies last. No boats, please. On shore fishing only. For more information call 219-853-6378 or visit http://www.gohammond.com
Running
Stache Dash 4 Miler Sept. 6: The Porter Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring the Stache Dash 4 Miler on Sept. 6. Starting at the Community Center at Hawthorne Park, the race will be a 2 mile out-and-back course on paved streets. All are encouraged to grow your “stache” for this event. If unable to grow a mustache, one will be provided. Part of the proceeds benefit the parks department. To register, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2020/28882/stache-dash-4-miler. For more information, email Paul Stofko at stofko121@yahoo.com
