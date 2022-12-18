Upcoming events: “Tee Time on Your Time” winter golf league starts January, 2023

Baseball

Adult fastpitch baseball managers organizational meeting Feb. 8, 2023: The Crown Point Parks Department will hold an adult fastpitch baseball managers organizational meeting 7:15 p.m. Feb. 8, 2023, at the Crown Point Parks and Recreation Center (Bulldog Park) building, 183 S. West, St., Crown Point. The league is open to adults 19 years and older and games will be played Sunday through Saturday starting in May at the Sportsplex on the Legacy Fields in Crown Point.

Golf

“Tee Time on Your Time” winter golf league starts January, 2023: Crown Point Parks Department has announced their coed indoor golf simulators “Tee Time on Your Own Time” winter league starting in January 2023. All golf matches will be played during the months of January, February and March. Players have the flexibility to pick their "Tee Time on Your Time” between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. either Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, at Net Par, 1005 Millennium Dr., Crown Point. Registration will be held throughout the three months of January, February and March to give players an opportunity to play their 10 rounds of golf on their own time. For cost or more information, contact the parks department at (219) 661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov

2,000 volunteers needed for 2023 BMW Championship: The 2023 BMW Championship returns to Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields Aug. 15-20, 2023. With 2,000 spots to fill at the penultimate event of the PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs, now is the chance for local golf fans to sign up and be part of history. Volunteers at least 18 years old and committed to working at least three shifts during tournament week will perform key tasks inside and outside the ropes. The deadline to apply is Dec. 19 at bmwchampionship.com/volunteers.

Hockey

Youth hockey instructional program on tap: Crown Point’s Parks Dept. has extended their registration deadline date of their youth developmental hockey instructional program to Jan. 4, 2023. Open to boys and girls ages 5-18, instruction will focus on skating, passing, shooting, puck handling and hockey fundamentals. Instruction will be held at Bulldog Park Mondays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Games will be played Saturday mornings, starting Jan. 14, 2023. The cost of $280 per participant covers 20 or more instructional sessions, games on Saturdays and a game jersey. For information, contact the Parks Dept. at (219) 661-2272 or John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.

Hockey referees needed: Crown Point Parks Department is looking for adult ice hockey referees for their league starting Jan. 10, 2023. All games are held at Bulldog Park, 00Crown Point. If interested, contact the Crown Point Parks and Recreation office (219) 661-2272 or email John Stroia at: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov

Sports Banquet

Gary Old Timers banquet Jan. 11: The 76th annual Gary Old Timers banquet will be held Jan. 11, 2023, at Avalon Manor, Merrillville. The honoree this year is longtime West Side football, track and wrestling coach Gene Johnson. The event will be emceed by Jeff Blanzy, currently a sportscaster from NBC 5 in Chicago, and will feature former Notre Dame and Chicago baseball star Jeff Samardzija. This year’s banquet will also feature Rocky LaPorte and his clean, blue-collar style of comedy. Cost, which includes dinner, is $45 per person; $450 per table of 10. For more information and to purchase tickets, email a.maletta@comcast.net.

Volleyball

Adult Winter Volleyball: Registration deadline is Dec. 28 for the Crown Point PACE Department’s Tuesday and Friday Night Happy Hour adult volleyball league. All volleyball matches will be played at the Ignite Elite Volleyball Club, 1516 North Main St., Crown Point. Tuesday women’s and coed division starts Jan. 10, 2023; and Friday women’s and coed division starts Jan. 6. To register online, visit apm.activecommunities.com/crownpoint. For cost or more information, contact John Stroia, athletics crew leader, at 219-661-2272 or at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.