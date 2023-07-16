Baseball

The Northern League All-Star Game July 18: The annual midsummer Northern League All-Star Game will be held 7:10 p.m. July 18 at Oil City Stadium in Whiting. The home team will be the Northern League West All-Stars, comprised of players from the NWI Oilmen, Indiana Panthers and Southland Vikings. The West All-Stars will be managed by Oilmen skipper Adam Enright. The visiting team will be the Northern League East All-Stars, which will be comprised of players from the Lake County Corn Dogs, Elkhart County Miracle and Griffith Generals. The East will be led by Justin Huisman, manager of the Corn Dogs. Tickets are available at NWIOilmen.com. The game will be broadcast on the Oilmen Broadcasting Network via JED-TV, AM 1230 WJOB, Region Sports and Facebook Live.

Free kids softball/baseball clinic: Greg White's 10th annual baseball and softball clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Riverside Park, 1245 River Drive (at Columbia Avenue), in Hammond. The clinic is free for boys and girls ages 4 and up. Prizes and backpacks will be given away, and lunch will be provided. Registration begins at 9 a.m. For more information, call Greg White (219) 801-9121 or email Gregorypw6@gmail.com

Griffith Generals to hold free Kids Camps: The Griffith Generals will host free kids camps at Griffith High School from 2:30-4:30 p.m. July 20 and Aug. 2. The camps are for kids ages 5-12. Check-in for participants will start at 2 p.m. To register, go to griffithgenerals.com/kids_zone/camp or email info@griffithgenerals.com with any questions. The Griffith Generals are part of the Northern League, which is entering its 14th season of aiding pre-professional athletes in their baseball development.

Griffith Generals announce “Family Sunday’s” promotion: For every Sunday home game this season, the Griffith Generals will provide up to 200 free tickets for families thanks to a sponsorship from Laborers 41. Visit griffithgenerals.com/family_sundays to get up to six tickets per family. Sunday home games, held at Griffith High School baseball field, will fall on July 23, and July 30. The Griffith Generals are part of the Northern League, which is entering its 14th season of aiding pre-professional athletes in their baseball development.

Softball

Crown Point Athletics “Back to School” softball registration: Crown Point Athletics is accepting registration for its 2023 Back to School Girls Softball League. The league is for girls ages 3-18. All games are played Monday through Thursday at the Crown Point Sportsplex, 1313 E. North St. Players can register as an individual or as a team. Players and teams can play up a division in the Back to School League. Register online by Aug. 4 at www.crownpoint.in.gov. For cost and more information, call (219) 661-2272, or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.

Softball/baseball doubleheader on tap: A women's fast-pitch all-star softball game and a NWI Oilmen baseball game will be featured in a doubleheader July 22 in Whiting. At 4 p.m., the softball game, featuring current and recent college players — most from the Region — will be played at the Whiting Sports Complex, 117th & Oliver streets. At 7 p.m., the Oilmen will battle the Elkhart County Miracle at Oil City Stadium, 1700 - 119th Street, just a few blocks south of the softball field. The softball all-stars will be available to meet and give autographs at the Oilmen game. Tickets are $12 and cover admission to both games. To purchase tickets, go to: http://bit.ly/3D8Y9SF