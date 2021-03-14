Upcoming events: Umpire clinic

Baseball

National Babe Ruth Baseball umpire/coaches clinic April 18: Learn to make "the call" at the state umpiring clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 18 at the Crown Point Babe Ruth Legacy Field(s), 851 Center Ross Road. Registration will start at 9 a.m. All youth league umpires and coaches, and anyone interested in becoming an umpire with national certification or learning baseball rules, are encouraged to attend. An open-book national certification test will be given to first-time umpires. Returning umpires can become recertified, but do not have to take the test. Cost of the clinic alone is $40 (which includes lunch), plus $65 to take the certification test or to recertify. RSVP by email to jpearson84@comcast.net. For more information, text John Pearson at 219-682-4351.