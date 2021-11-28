Upcoming events: Umpiring clinic scheduled for Dec. 12

Baseball
Learn to "make the call" at state umpiring clinic Dec. 12: A National Babe Ruth Baseball Umpire/Coaches Clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Crown Point Cal Ripken fields hitting building (Jerry Ross Park). Registration begins at 9 a.m. All youth league umpires and coaches, and anyone interested in becoming an umpire with national certification, or learning baseball rules, are encouraged to attend. An open-book national certification test will be given to first-time umpires. Returning umpires may become recertified, but do not have to take the test. The cost of the clinic alone is $40, which includes lunch, plus $65 to take the certification test or to re-certify. Cost for 17u certification is $35 plus the cost of the clinic. This certification is for the 2022 season. RSVP by email to revoirs@sbcglobal.net, or register on Facebook @NWIUmpires. For more information, contact Frank Revoir at (708) 906-2463.
Hockey
Crown Point adult hockey league: Registration deadline is Dec. 5 for the Crown Point Parks Department adult hockey league. The season will run Jan. 3 to Feb. 26, 2022 with games played Monday and Wednesday evenings, and overflow days on Thursday evening and Saturday morning. Evening games start no later than 9:15 p.m. for participants age 18 and older. Teams will play eight games plus a season-ending tournament. Roster limit of 12 players, and goalies play for free. Players must be registered with USA Hockey prior to playing. All games are held at Bulldog Park, Recreation Center, 183 South, West St., Crown Point. For cost or more information, call the park department at (219) 661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Hockey instructors and referees needed at Crown Point ice rink: The Crown Point Parks Department is looking for hockey instructors for their developmental and instructional program for boys and girls aged 5-18. All Instructional sessions are Mondays and Wednesdays Dec. 6 through Feb. 22, 2022. Hockey referees are needed for the adult hockey league starting Jan. 3, 2022. If interested, contact John Stroia at the Crown Point Parks Department office (219) 661-2272 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Crown Point hockey instructional program: Start date for the Crown Point Parks Department developmental hockey instruction program is Dec. 6. Open to boys and girls ages 5-18, participants will learn skating, passing, shooting, puck handling, and the FUNdamentals of hockey. The developmental hockey instruction practice program will take place 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, with games played Saturday mornings starting Jan. 8, between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Each player will receive 20+ practice sessions of hockey instruction, 10 games and a game jersey. All instruction and games are held at Bulldog Park, Recreation Center, 183 South, West Street, Crown Point. For cost, or more information, contact the parks department at (219) 661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Softball
Crown Point girls Spring-Summer softball registration begins: Crown Point Parks Department has announced their girls Spring-Summer softball registration dates for ages 3 to 18. Registration will take place at the Crown Point Bulldog Park, Recreation Center, 183 South, West St., Crown Point. A player's age on Jan. 1, 2022, will determine the playing division. Registration dates and times are from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday; 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 15, 2022; and 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 12. For cost or more information, contact the parks department at (219) 661-2272, or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
To submit an event, please email munsports@lee.net