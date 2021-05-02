Upcoming events: Valparaiso High School girls basketball program hosting camp

Baseball
Crown Point Babe Ruth registration continues: Openings remain for 13-18-year-old baseball players from the area. For more information, text or call John Pearson at 219-682-4351, or visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com
NWINABA accepting players/teams for 2021 season: The Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association, NWINABA, is looking for individual players and/or already complete teams for the 2021 season. The league's 18th consecutive season kicks off again this spring and consists of three separate aged divisions: 19-25 age division, 25-plus age division, and 38-plus age division. For more info, email league president Jeramy Ortiz at nwinababaseball@gmail.com.
Basketball
Valparaiso H.S. girls basketball hosting camp: The Valpo girls basketball program is hosting its Elementary Basketball Camp from 5-6:30 p.m. May 18 to May 20, at the Valparaiso High School Field House Gym. Girls in grades K-5th grade will work with Valpo High School Head Coach Candy Wilson and members of her staff and team on the fundamental skills of offense and defense. Each camper will receive a camp T-shirt and skills booklet. Register in-person May 18 beginning at 4:40 p.m.; or online at https://form.jotform.com/211025700797149
Summer basketball camps: Crown Point Parks & Recreation will hold summer basketball camps for boys and girls ages 4-10. Session I will run June 14-24; and Session II will run July 5-15. Little Dribblers (ages 4-6) will meet 10-11 a.m.; and youth ages 7 (1st to 8th grade) from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Camps will be held at Solon Robinson Park. For cost or more information, call the parks department at 219-661-2272 or email: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Football
Crown Point Junior Bulldogs sign-ups: The youth football program, in its 69th season, is open to children of all communities. This season there will be flag football for 5- and 6-year-olds with the option for 6-year-olds to play tackle football. There will be three tackle leagues: Littles (6- to 8-year-olds), Middles (9- and 10-year-olds), Bigs (11- to 13-year-olds in seventh grade). Anyone can play with a max weight being 250 pounds. There are seven guaranteed games with all games and practices taking place at the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs turf fields. All games are officiated by licensed IHSAA officials. For more information, go to cpjrbulldogs.com. To sign up, go to https://crownpointjrbulldogsfootball.sportngin.com/register/form/615371890
Lance Lenoir 2021 Free Camp & Showcase May 15: NFL and former Western Illinois University wide receiver Lance Lenoir, a Crete-Monee grad, and the BamFam Foundation will hold the Lance Lenoir 2021 Free Camp & Showcase from 9 a.m. to noon on May 15 in Crete. Youth in grades 3-12 will learn and discover the role of sports in increasing community awareness. Youth will receive a camp T-shirt, shorts and mask. BamFam Foundation promotes education, health, and community service to at-risk youths and their families through sports-related events and activities. To register and learn official location of camp, visit www.bamfam.org.
Health
Sports physicals for LaPorte H.S. athletes May 17: Northwest Health Sports Medicine Program will be offering physicals from 5 to 8 p.m. May 17 for the 2021-22 school year for LaPorte High School athletes in grades 8-11. Cost is $20. LPHS athletes are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity as physicals will be required for summer conditioning and open facility workouts. Physical forms can be found on the LPHS athletic department website at goslicers.com. Appointments are required and the following link should be used to schedule an appointment: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0B49ACAD29A2F49-athletic4
Running
Kathleen Pucalik Memorial 5K Roadie Run July 10: The Hammond Parks & Recreation invites walkers and runners of all ages to compete in the Kathleen Pucalik Memorial 5K Roadie Run leading up to the 17th annual Festival of the Lakes. The Gold Cup walk/run starts and ends at The Wolf Lake Pavilion July 10. Registration begins 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m. Early registration is $20 on or before July 2, and $25 after until race day. A free children’s race begins at 8:15 a.m. and children will receive a complimentary T-shirt. Visit www.festivalofthelakes.com/events/5k/ for an online entry form or stop by the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd. Entries are also being accepted on temporuntiming.com via runsignup.com. Parking for the race will be in the Wolf Lake Pavilion lot off Calumet Avenue. For more information, call (219) 853-7667.
NEWLove Is Love 5k Run/Walk June 27: The Love Is Love 5K Run/Walk will be held June 27 at Bluhm County Park in Westville. The 5k run/walk will be on the pavement bike trail across the street from the shelter located in the park. Parts of the proceeds benefit NWI Pride Events Inc. For online sign-ups, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2021/40422/love-is-love-5k-runwalk
