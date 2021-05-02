Upcoming events: Valparaiso High School girls basketball program hosting camp

Summer basketball camps: Crown Point Parks & Recreation will hold summer basketball camps for boys and girls ages 4-10. Session I will run June 14-24; and Session II will run July 5-15. Little Dribblers (ages 4-6) will meet 10-11 a.m.; and youth ages 7 (1st to 8th grade) from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Camps will be held at Solon Robinson Park. For cost or more information, call the parks department at 219-661-2272 or email: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov

Football

Crown Point Junior Bulldogs sign-ups: The youth football program, in its 69th season, is open to children of all communities. This season there will be flag football for 5- and 6-year-olds with the option for 6-year-olds to play tackle football. There will be three tackle leagues: Littles (6- to 8-year-olds), Middles (9- and 10-year-olds), Bigs (11- to 13-year-olds in seventh grade). Anyone can play with a max weight being 250 pounds. There are seven guaranteed games with all games and practices taking place at the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs turf fields. All games are officiated by licensed IHSAA officials. For more information, go to cpjrbulldogs.com. To sign up, go to https://crownpointjrbulldogsfootball.sportngin.com/register/form/615371890