Upcoming events: Valparaiso University baseball golf outing Sept. 11

Local Colleges

Valparaiso University football and women’s volleyball tickets available: Single-game tickets for Valparaiso University football and women’s volleyball contests are on sale. For both sports, individual tickets are $10 and groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets for the reduced rate of $5 apiece. Tickets can be purchased online at valpoathletics.com/tickets; in person at the Valpo Athletics box office, 1009 Union Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; or by phone at (219) 464-5233. Children ages 10 and under will be admitted to Valpo football and women's volleyball contests free of charge. New this season, Valpo Athletics is offering season tailgate passes for all five home games. Passes are available for $100 for cars and $200 for RVs. Game tickets will need to be purchased separately.