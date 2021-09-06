 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Upcoming events: Valparaiso University baseball golf outing Sept. 11
urgent
Community sports news

Upcoming events: Valparaiso University baseball golf outing Sept. 11

Golf stock

Golf stock

 Tony V. Martin, Times file photo

Baseball 

Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball on-line registration: CPBR on-line registration continues and is open to players and/or teams from Indiana and Illinois. League age groups are 12-14 and 15-18. Players born in 2003 or later are eligible. To register, visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site/ or for more information, contact John Pearson at (219) 682-4351 or jpearson84@comcast.net

Running

BNI's Golden 5K Race Sept. 17: As part of its centennial celebration, Bishop Noll is holding a 5K race 5:30 p.m., Sept. 17, at the school, 1519 Hoffman St., Hammond. A fee of $25 includes the race, T-shirt and food. A $50 fee includes the above plus entry to the 7 p.m. Centennial Tailgate party with food, beer and wine (must be 21 or older). Online registration is at https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Hammond/BNIGoldenRace5k. On-site registration will open at 4 p.m. on race day. For more information, email race director Rick Torres at coachtorres60@gmail.com or call (219) 805-5635.

Softball

Adult slow pitch softball umpires needed: Highland Parks and Recreation is looking for umpires ages 18 and older for their adult slow pitch softball leagues. An informational meeting will be held 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Lincoln Community Center, 2450 Lincoln St., Highland. For more information, call Laurie at (219) 838-0114.

Local Colleges

Valparaiso University football and women’s volleyball tickets available: Single-game tickets for Valparaiso University football and women’s volleyball contests are on sale. For both sports, individual tickets are $10 and groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets for the reduced rate of $5 apiece. Tickets can be purchased online at valpoathletics.com/tickets; in person at the Valpo Athletics box office, 1009 Union Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; or by phone at (219) 464-5233. Children ages 10 and under will be admitted to Valpo football and women's volleyball contests free of charge. New this season, Valpo Athletics is offering season tailgate passes for all five home games. Passes are available for $100 for cars and $200 for RVs. Game tickets will need to be purchased separately.

Purdue Northwest Athletics offers fall season tickets: Season ticket plans are available for PNW men's soccer, women's soccer, and women's volleyball this fall. Tickets can be purchased online at PNWathletics.com or by calling 219-989-2540. Each sport features value packages — the biggest savings occur with the purchase of two individual adult season tickets. A pair of season tickets for 12 women’s soccer games costs $130, nine men’s soccer games costs $100 and seven women’s volleyball matches costs $75. PNW faculty and staff members also receive a discount on ticket plans. In addition to the season tickets, each plan also includes free parking and free admission for children 3 and under. General admission prices are $8 for adults and $5 for children. PNW students attend home games for free. All seating at PNW athletic venues are general admission.

Valparaiso University baseball golf outing Sept. 11: The Valpo Baseball Players Association will hold the 26th annual Valparaiso University baseball golf outing Sept. 11. Check-in is at noon prior to 1 p.m. shotgun start at the Valparaiso Country Club, 2501 Country Club Road, Valparaiso. Included in the price per golfer is lunch, three drink tickets, valet service for golf bags upon arrival, driving range, use of clubhouse, locker room, personalized scorecards, team scoring on event scoreboard at the end of the round, personalized golf cart signs, golf, cart and on-course contests. Price also includes Players Association membership for former Valpo Baseball team members for the 2021–2022 academic year. Cost to register is $165 per golfer. To register online, visit https://valpo-baseball-golf-outing-21.eventlify.com/. For more information, contact Golf Outing Chairman Michael Arensdorff at michael.arensdorff@gmail.com.

To submit an event, please email munsports@lee.net

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Sept. 6, 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts