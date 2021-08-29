Upcoming events: Valparaiso University Baseball golf outing Sept. 11

Baseball
Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball on-line registration: CPBR on-line registration continues and is open to players and/or teams from Indiana and Illinois. League age groups are 12-14 and 15-18. Players born in 2003 or later are eligible. To register, visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site/ or for more information, contact John Pearson at (219) 682-4351 or jpearson84@comcast.net
Running
Stache Dash 4 mile road run Sept. 5: Experience the beautiful town of Porter by running the Stache Dash at 9 a.m. on Sept. 5 at Hawthorne Park. Starting at the park's community center, the race will be a 2-mile out and back course on pavement streets. Participants are encouraged to grow their "stache" out for the event. If you are unable to grow a mustache, one will be provided. Part of the proceeds will benefit the Porter Parks and Recreation Department. All registered individuals will receive a "Stache" hat. Online sign up at https://raceroster.com/events/2021/40418/stache-dash-4-miler. For more information, contact race director Paul Stofko at stofko121@yahoo.com.
BNI's Golden 5K Race Sept. 17: As part of its centennial celebration, Bishop Noll is holding a 5K race 5:30 p.m., Sept. 17, at the school, 1519 Hoffman St., Hammond. A fee of $25 includes the race, T-shirt and food. A $50 fee includes the above plus entry to the 7 p.m. Centennial Tailgate party with food, beer and wine (must be 21 or older). Online registration is at https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Hammond/BNIGoldenRace5k. On-site registration will open at 4 p.m. on race day. For more information, email race director Rick Torres at coachtorres60@gmail.com or call (219) 805-5635.
Softball
Highland Fall softball registration ends Tuesday: Tuesday is the deadline to register for Highland Parks fall softball. The season runs Sept. 12 through early November. The season will be a 14-game round-robin format. Fridays will be used for rainouts and Saturdays if needed. HPRD reserves right to place teams in proper division. Men’s teams offered on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday doubleheaders and Tuesday/Thursday. Co-rec teams play Monday and Wednesday doubleheaders. Team fee is $560 with $280 due at registration. Cash prizes awarded. Register online at www.highlandparks.org. For more information, call (219) 838-0114.
Portage Junior Miss Softball fall ball: Online registration has started for PJM fall ball. The league is accepting the following age groups for travel teams and rec league teams: 6u, 8u, 10u, 12u, 14u, and 16u/18u (combined). Also available are individual signups for 4-6 years old; and co-ed 6u division. If any other age divisions are looking to be placed on a team (as there is no individual signups for 8u and above), email portagejrmiss@gmail.com and your information will be forwarded to coaches who are looking for players (not a guarantee). Games will be played Sept. 12, 19, 26, and Oct. 3. These will be doubleheader games (not for 6u). A single-elimination tournament will be held Oct. 23-24. For cost, more information or to register, visit portagejrmiss.com.
Local Colleges
Purdue Northwest Athletics offers fall season tickets: Season ticket plans are available for PNW men's soccer, women's soccer, and women's volleyball this fall. Tickets can be purchased online at PNWathletics.com or by calling 219-989-2540. Each sport features value packages — the biggest savings occur with the purchase of two individual adult season tickets. A pair of season tickets for 12 women’s soccer games costs $130, nine men’s soccer games costs $100 and seven women’s volleyball matches costs $75. PNW faculty and staff members also receive a discount on ticket plans. In addition to the season tickets, each plan also includes free parking and free admission for children 3 and under. General admission prices are $8 for adults and $5 for children. PNW students attend home games for free. All seating at PNW athletic venues are general admission.
Valparaiso University Baseball golf outing Sept. 11: The Valpo Baseball Players Association will hold the 26th annual Valparaiso University baseball golf outing Sept. 11. Check-in is at noon prior to 1 p.m. shotgun start at the Valparaiso Country Club, 2501 Country Club Road, Valparaiso. Included in the price per golfer is lunch, three drink tickets, valet service for golf bags upon arrival, driving range, use of clubhouse, locker room, personalized scorecards, team scoring on event scoreboard at the end of the round, personalized golf cart signs, golf, cart and on-course contests. Price also includes Players Association membership for former Valpo Baseball team members for the 2021–2022 academic year. Cost to register is $165 per golfer. To register online, visit https://valpo-baseball-golf-outing-21.eventlify.com/. For more information, contact Golf Outing Chairman Michael Arensdorff at michael.arensdorff@gmail.com.
