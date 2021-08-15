Upcoming events:Valparaiso University Baseball golf outing Sept. 11

Portage Junior Miss Softball golf outing Aug. 28: The second annual PJM golf outing will be held 9 a.m. Aug. 28 at Duck Creek Golf Course, 638 N 700 W, Hobart. Cost is $340 a foursome; $85 per person and includes 18 holes, food, drinks and prizes. Hole sponsorships are available. All donations help support Portage Jr. Miss Softball. To register or sponsor a hole, visit portagejrrmiss.com .

Portage Junior Miss Softball fall ball: Online registration has started for PJM fall ball. The league is accepting the following age groups for travel teams and rec league teams: 6u, 8u, 10u, 12u, 14u, and 16u/18u (combined). Also available are individual signups for 4-6 years old; and co-ed 6u division. If any other age divisions are looking to be placed on a team (as there is no individual signups for 8u and above), email portagejrmiss@gmail.com and your information will be forwarded to coaches who are looking for players (not a guarantee). Games will be played Sept. 12, 19, 26, and Oct. 3. These will be doubleheader games (not for 6u). A single-elimination tournament will be held Oct. 23-24. For cost, more information or to register, visit portagejrmiss.com.