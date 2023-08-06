Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball: Online registration is open for the Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball season to players from Indiana and Illinois. The league has two age groups: 12-14 and 15-18. Full teams are accepted, but need to register individually. League play begins Sept. 5, the day after Labor Day, through Oct. 15 depending on how many teams. To register, visit www.crownpointbaberuth.org . For more information, text CPBR president John Pearson at (219) 682-4351.

Valpo Brown & Gold Golf Outing Aug. 21: The Valparaiso University men’s and women’s Brown & Gold Golf Outing will be held Aug. 21 at Sand Creek Country Club, Chesterton. Entries are being accepted at this time and online entries are encouraged. Cost is $125 per person or $500 for a four-person team. Hole sponsorship opportunities are available for $200. All proceeds benefit the Valpo men’s and women’s golf programs. At 11 a.m., registration will begin, the driving range will open and a classic cookout lunch will be available. Play will commence with a noon shotgun start, and an awards presentation will wrap up the day. The five-person “scramble” format will include one current Valpo men’s or women’s golfer. To register, visit valpoathletics.com/mgolf/news/ and click on the golf outing story. For more information, contact head men’s golf coach David Gring at David.Gring@valpo.edu.