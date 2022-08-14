Upcoming events: Valpo Brown & Gold golf outing Aug. 22 to benefit university's golf programs

Baseball

Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball: Online registration is open for the Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball season to teams from Indiana and Illinois. The league has two age groups: 12-14 and 15-18. Players born in 2004 or after will be eligible to play. To register, visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site/. For more information, text John Pearson at (219) 682-4351, or email jpearson@baberuthleague.org.

Basketball

Hammond Youth Hoops registration ends Friday: Hammond Youth Hoops is open to boys and girls ages 5-15 with no residency requirements. All practices and games will be at the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd., Hammond. Register in-person at the Hammond Sportsplex, or online at hammondsportsplex.com. Practice starts Aug. 29, with games played Sunday mornings Sept. 25 through Dec. 11, 2022. Cost, which includes jersey, is: $125 one child; $90 second child in household; $80 third child in household. Vouchers available for those who qualify. Every child will need to have a copy of their birth certificate attached to the registration form. For more information, call the Hammond Sportsplex (219) 853-7660, or alexanderg@gohammond.com or perkinsj@gohammond.com

3-on-3 tournament Sept. 3: Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center will hold a 3-on-3 basketball tournament 10 a.m. Sept. 3, at the center, 875 S. Lake St., Gary. There are three divisions: Boys (grades 3-5, 6-8, 9-10, 11-12); Girls (9-12) and Old School (40 and up). Each division will have 12 teams (first 12 to register and pay are in), and four players per team. Each team will play at least two games and players will receive a back-to-school backpack. Cost is $125 per team. For more information or to register, call the center at (219) 938-0731.

Valpo men's basketball hosts Special Needs Camp: The Valparaiso University men’s basketball program is hosting a free Special Needs Camp from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 27, at VU’s Athletics-Recreation Center, 1009 Union Street. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. on camp day. Campers will receive a T-shirt, instruction from Coach Matt Lottich’s Valpo staff, be part of a group photo and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Valpo team locker room. A snack and water break will be provided midway through the camp. For more information, email Peter.Funk@valpo.edu.

East Chicago Hall of Fame

Induction ceremony set: The East Chicago Athletic Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony will be 5 p.m. Sept. 10 at Club Ki-Yowga, 5220 Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago. Tickets may be purchased at Main Sporting Goods, EC Central High School, Club Ki-Yowga, Bishop Noll Institute or the Goodfellows Club. For more information, email William Sojka at eggersknights@comcast.net.

Golf

Valpo Brown & Gold golf outing Aug. 22: The Valparaiso University men’s and women’s golf programs will hold their Brown & Gold golf outing Aug. 22 at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton. Entries are still being accepted and online entries are encouraged. Cost is $125 per person or $500 for a four-person team. Hole sponsorship opportunities are available for $200. All proceeds benefit the Valpo men’s and women’s golf programs. At 11 a.m., registration will begin, the driving range will open and a classic cookout lunch will be available. Play will commence with a noon shogun start, and an awards presentation will wrap up the day. The five-person scramble format will include one current Valpo men’s or women’s golfer. To register online, visit itvalpo.wufoo.com/forms/2022-brown-gold-golf-outing/. For more information, contact head men’s golf coach David Gring at David.Gring@valpo.edu.

Valpo Baseball golf outing Sept. 17: The Valpo Baseball Players Association 27th annual golf outing will be held Sept. 17 at the Valparaiso Country Club, 2501 Country Club Road, Valparaiso. Registration begins at noon with the event teeing off at 1 p.m. All proceeds will go directly to the Valparaiso University baseball program. For more information or to register, visit valpo-baseball-golf-outing.eventlify.com/.

Opportunity Enterprises golf outing Aug. 29: Friends of Opportunity Enterprises’ (OE) Golf Committee will host its 15th annual One Amazing Golf Outing Aug. 29 at Valparaiso Country Club. The outing is a scramble golf format. All golfers will get one round of golf, a grab-and-play lunch, beverages during golf, and photo keepsake. For the third year, OE’s One Amazing Golf Outing will offer morning and afternoon flights. The morning flight begins with registration at 6 a.m. with a 7 a.m. shotgun start. Morning golfers will receive a continental breakfast. The afternoon flight begins with registration at 11:30 a.m. and a 1 p.m. shotgun start and includes dinner. Limited participation and sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information, contact OE Events Specialist Emily Yiannias at (219) 464-9621 (ext. 333), or by emailing emily.yiannias@oppent.org.

Running

Friend in Me 5K Run & Walk Sept. 3: The Friends of Portage Township, Inc. will host the Friend in Me 5K Run & Walk Sept. 3 at Haven Hollow Park, 330 W. 700 N., South Haven. Registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. with race starting at 8 a.m. Cost for pre-registering before Sept. 3 is $30 for participants age 11 years and up. Participants age 10 years and younger pay $15. Day of race registration will be $35/$30. Water will be available at the start and finish and at one point on the racecourse. Refreshments will be provided after the run. Proceeds from this event benefit the construction of an ADA compliant walkway connecting playgrounds and amenities at Haven Hollow Park. Register at https://runsignup.com/race/in/valparaiso/townshipfriends5k