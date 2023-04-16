Dodgeball

Charity Dodgeball Tournament April 30: The Crown Point Firefighters Association will have a First Responders Dodgeball Tournament April 30 with proceeds benefiting the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids (NICK) Foundation. The event begins 4 p.m. at the SpartaDome, 1355 E. North St., Crown Point, and will have a silent auction, beer garden, food vendor, vendors, raffles and a DJ. General admission is $5 and kids 12 and under are free. To register a team, contact mreed@crownpoint.in.gov.

Fishing

Fishing Derby at the Hammond Marina Saturday: The city of Hammond will hold a free fishing derby from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hammond Marina, 701 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. For more information, call (219) 659-7678. The event is subject to all fishing and games laws of the IDNR.

Golf

Valpo youth golf clinic April 29: A youth golf clinic jointly sponsored by the First Tee of Northwest Indiana and the Victory Bell Club will be held April 29 at Creekside Golf Course, 2355 Clifford Road, Valparaiso. Led by members of the Valparaiso University men’s and women’s golf teams, children ages 6-plus will learn putting, chipping, pitch shot, bunker play, iron play and driving. Division I for children ages 10-plus will be held from 10 a.m. to noon; and Division II, for children ages 6-9, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Cost is $25 and includes a group lunch at noon for all participants. Register by April 25 with Nancy Bender at (219) 476-7980.

Softball

CP Athletics men’s 16” summer softball league: The Crown Point Athletics Division is accepting registration for its 16-inch summer softball league. The new men’s league begins May 15, and goes eight weeks. All games are double headers and played Monday nights on Fields 1, 2 and 3 at the Crown Point Sportsplex, 1313 E. North St. Games will be played at 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Team registration fee is $550. Register by May 1. For more information, email cpsoftball55@yahoo.com.

CP Athletics women’s fastpitch summer softball league: Registration is open for the Crown Point Athletics Division summer women’s fastpitch softball league. Those interested can register as an individual or as a team. All players must be 18 and older. There will be 16 games plus a season-ending tournament. All games are played at the Crown Point Sportsplex, 1313 E. North St., Crown Point. Registration fee is $150 and deadline to register is Friday. For more information, call (219) 661-2272, or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.