Upcoming events: Westville Pumpkin Festival 5K Fun Run/Walk Oct. 2

Volleyball

Crown Point Parks Department to offer two adult leagues: Crown Point Parks Department will have two co-ed and women's "Friday Night Happy Hour" adult volleyball leagues. All volleyball matches will be played on the Ignite Elite Volleyball Courts, 1516 N. Main Street, Crown Point. One league will play Tuesdays, and the other on Fridays. Tuesday’s league runs Oct. 12 to Dec. 7, with matches played upstairs on the Full Spectrum Courts. Friday's division will run Oct. 8 to Dec. 10 with matches played on the Ignite Elite Volleyball Courts. Team entry fee for residents is $325; $400 for non-residents. For more information, to verify residency, or to register, contact the parks department at 219-775-6977, or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov