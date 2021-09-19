 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Upcoming events: Westville Pumpkin Festival 5K Fun Run/Walk Oct. 2
urgent
Community sports news

Upcoming events: Westville Pumpkin Festival 5K Fun Run/Walk Oct. 2

Distance running stock
The Times

Basketball

Sign-ups underway for Little Dribblers Autumn league: Registration is open for the Crown Point Parks Department Little Dribblers pre-school to third grade youth autumn basketball program. Sessions for boys and girls grades 1-3 will be held Mondays, and pre-school and kindergarten sessions will be held Fridays for eight weeks starting Oct. 22 to Dec. 17. Instruction will be held at Franciscan Health Crown Point Medicine, Athletic Development Fieldhouse, Suite A101, 12800 Mississippi Parkway, Crown Point. Cost is $64 for Crown Point residents; $80 for non-residents. For more information, verify residency or to register, call John Stroia (219) 661-2272, or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.

Running

Westville Pumpkin Festival 5K Fun Run/Walk Oct. 2: Registration for the 23rd annual event is 7 a.m. Oct. 2 at the Westville High School parking lot, with the run/walk set to start at 8 a.m. These events are for adults. The youth events are scheduled for 1 p.m. at Prairie Meadow Park and include 100- and 400-meter dashes. Applications are available at area sports clubs and sport shops, or online at the Westville Pumpkin Festival 2021 website. For more information, call Jane Bachman at (219) 898-3077 or email jabachman305@gmail.com

Softball

Adult slow pitch softball umpires needed: Highland Parks and Recreation is looking for umpires ages 18 and older for adult slow-pitch softball leagues. For more information, call Laurie at (219) 838-0114.

Volleyball

Crown Point Parks Department to offer two adult leagues: Crown Point Parks Department will have two co-ed and women's "Friday Night Happy Hour" adult volleyball leagues. All volleyball matches will be played on the Ignite Elite Volleyball Courts, 1516 N. Main Street, Crown Point. One league will play Tuesdays, and the other on Fridays. Tuesday’s league runs Oct. 12 to Dec. 7, with matches played upstairs on the Full Spectrum Courts. Friday's division will run Oct. 8 to Dec. 10 with matches played on the Ignite Elite Volleyball Courts. Team entry fee for residents is $325; $400 for non-residents. For more information, to verify residency, or to register, contact the parks department at 219-775-6977, or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov 

To submit an event, please email munsports@lee.net

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Sept. 19, 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts