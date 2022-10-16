Upcoming events: Youth hockey instructional program on tap this week

Basketball

Fall break basketball camp in Crown Point: A fall break basketball camp on ball handling and shooting will be held Monday through Wednesday this week from 10 a.m. to noon at the Athletic Development Fieldhouse of the Franciscan Point Sports Medicine Institute, 12800 Mississippi Parkway in Crown Point. The camp, run by PRO U, is for boys and girls in grades 3-12 and costs $85 per camper for the three days, and $50 for any additional family member. For more information, call (219) 775-6977.

Hockey

Youth hockey instructional program on tap: Crown Point’s Parks Dept. is holding a youth developmental hockey instructional program starting Dec. 5 at Bulldog Park. Open to boys and girls ages 5-18, instruction will focus on skating, passing, shooting, puck handling and hockey fundamentals. Instruction will be held on Mondays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Games will be played Saturday mornings, starting Jan. 7, 2023. The cost of $280 per participant covers 20 or more instructional sessions, games on Saturdays and a game jersey. For information, contact the Parks Dept. at (219) 661-2272 or John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.

Adult league forming in Crown Point: The Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department is forming a hockey league for adults 18 and over with games on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from Jan. 3 to Feb. 25, 2023. Overflow games will be on Saturday mornings, Monday and Thursday evenings. Teams will play eight games plus a tournament. Players must be registered with USA Hockey. Games will be at Bulldog Park Recreation Center, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. Registration deadline is Dec. 2. For more information, call 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.