Baseball

Griffith Generals to hold free Kids Camps: The Griffith Generals will host free kids camps at Griffith High School from 2:30-4:30 p.m. June 12, June 22, June 30, July 7, July 20 and Aug. 2. The camps are for kids ages 5-12. Check-in for participants will start at 2 p.m. To register, go to griffithgenerals.com/kids_zone/camp or email info@griffithgenerals.com with any questions. The Griffith Generals are part of the Northern League, which is entering its 14th season of aiding pre-professional athletes in their baseball development.

Griffith Generals announce “Family Sunday’s” promotion: For every Sunday home game this season, the Griffith Generals will provide up to 200 free tickets for families thanks to a sponsorship from Laborers 41. Visit griffithgenerals.com/family_sundays to get up to six tickets per family. Sunday home games, held at Griffith High School baseball field, will fall on June 18, June 25, July 2, July 9, July 16, July 23, and July 30. The Griffith Generals are part of the Northern League, which is entering its 14th season of aiding pre-professional athletes in their baseball development.

Fishing

Free Kid’s Fishing Derby at Porter’s Indian Springs Park June 14: Is your 6-12 year old interested in learning how to fish, or would they like to show off the fishing skills they already have? If yes, then get them signed up for the 7th annual Stormwater Safety Kids Fishing Derby at Indian Springs Park scheduled from 8:30-11:30 a.m. June 14. There will be guides on site available to provide instruction and assist throughout the event. There will be prizes for the biggest fish, games for after the derby, and a hotdog lunch. All fishing equipment will be provided, and all participants must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required for this free event sponsored through a partnership of the Town of Chesterton Storm Water Utility, Town of Porter Public Works Stormwater Management, and the Town of Porter Park Department with support from the Northwest Indiana Steelheaders, Indiana Dunes National Park, BF&S Engineering, and the Town of Porter Volunteer Fire Department. For additional information contact Brian Bugajski, Town of Porter Park Department Director at (219) 921-1687 or parks@townofporter.com.

Golf

Bishop Noll annual outing July 17: The annual Bishop Noll Institute Alumni & Friends golf outing will be held Monday, July 17, at Innsbrook Country Club, Merrillville. Tickets are $200 per golfer or $800 per foursome. Tickets include lunch, golf and cart, drinks on the course, dinners and prizes. A reduced fee of $100 is available for young alums, those who graduated from BNI in 2013 or later. For more information on sponsoring or registering, contact Juli Sandoval at jsandoval@bishopnoll.org or (219) 932-9058, ext. 1520.

Outing to benefit South Shore Roller Derby: On July 10 at the Valparaiso Country Club, South Shore Roller Derby will host its first golf outing fundraiser. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at 11 and a shotgun start at noon. Registration is open through June 26 for teams of four. Fee of $400 per foursome includes green and cart fees, lunch, and two drink tickets. Register online or download the form through SouthShoreRollerDerby.org. For more information, see the website or contact SSRD at SouthShoreRollerDerby@gmail.com.

Running

Love Is Love 5k Run/Walk June 18: The Love Is Love 5k Run/Walk will be held 8 a.m. June 18 at Bluhm County Park in Westville. The 5k run/walk will be on the pavement bike trail across the street from the shelter located in the park. Parts of the proceeds benefits LGBTQ+ Outreach of Porter County. For cost or to sign up, visit raceroster.com/events/2023/67411/love-is-love-5k-runwalk