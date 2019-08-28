Munster's Holden Raffin felt he left some unfinished business at the National Club Swimming Association's Summer Championships.
Raffin finished second in the 200 backstroke (2 minutes, 3.52 seconds) on Aug. 6 in Indianapolis.
Raffin, who clocked in a 2:03.52 in the prelims, missed the Olympic trial cut by 0.53 seconds.
“After that I was pretty disappointed,” Raffin said.
The next morning, he set out to not feel that way again. He got ready for the 100 backstroke, the event he won as a junior at the state club championships, and won the event with a time of 56.28. The Olympic trial time was 56.59.
“I was proud of how I came back after missing the 200 back,” Raffin said. “That takes a lot of mental strength.”
Raffin was representing the Munster Swim Club at the five-day NCSA event inside the IUPUI Natatorium. He was there with five other Munster teammates, including Kyle Adams. Adams won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:02.68, qualifying for the Olympic trials, as well.
“Kyle and Holden deserved those wins,” Munster Swim Club coach Matt Lee said. “I’m really happy for them.”
Lee has coached both Adams and Raffin since before they got to high school, and he said their work ethic is unparalleled both inside and outside the pool.
Adams, who was second in the 50 breast at the NCSA meet, won the 100 breaststroke title at last season's IHSAA state finals, while Raffin was third in both the 200 individual medley and 100 back. Both have also committed to swim at the collegiate level — Raffin to USC and Adams to Iowa. Even with those accolades, summers heading into their senior seasons have consisted of working to get better, rather than video games and lying on the couch.
“My goal is to always just keep improving,” Raffin said. “My work ethic is not gonna change just because I’m committed to a university because I got bigger goals I want to achieve.”
Part of those goals are what lies ahead next summer at the Olympic trials in Omaha near the end of June. In order to make the Olympic team, you need to be top two in your respected event.
Raffin and Adams, who will be 18 years old at that time, know the odds aren’t in their favor. It’s more about testing the waters and gaining experience next summer, so that once they start training with their respected universities, they’ll be ready for the 2024 Olympic trials.
But as for right now, their focus isn’t on any of that. Raffin and Adams want Munster to finish as runner-up as a team at the state finals for their final seasons as Mustangs. The team finished fifth overall last season at state, 18 points outside of second place.
“I’ll contribute anything I can to help us achieve that goal,” Raffin said.