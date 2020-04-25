Recruiting work continues for Valparaiso

The NCAA initially set a recruiting dead period, which meant no visits of any kind, through April 15. That deadline has since been pushed back through the end of May and there is no guarantee another extension won’t be coming soon.

Evans, and the rest of Valparaiso’s coaches, have gotten up to speed on virtual technology as quickly as possible. Valparaiso football coach Landon Fox went through a crash course with his staff and now has learned to love his daily Zoom calls.

“We have these virtual visits and it’s two hours long,” Fox said. “We do everything just as if they were on campus. There’s a lot of resources that we can show them. Once we get in front of them face-to-face, I tell my staff that we need to be organized. We don’t just call them up, we have a plan of attack. We have a detailed itinerary. Don’t assume because it might not feel as professional that you can’t be every bit as organized.”

Valparaiso men’s basketball coach Matt Lottich has been focused on rising high school seniors, as his 2020-21 roster appears to be set for the moment. Javon Freeman-Liberty has put his name in the NBA Draft, but the Crusaders will hold his scholarship until a final decision is made.