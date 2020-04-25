You are the owner of this article.
Recruiting work continues for Valparaiso
College

  • Updated
Katie Beyer settled into a chair last week with her parents flanking her on both sides.

As the McHenry (Illinois) junior basketball player made sure her webcam was set for an incoming call, Valparaiso women’s basketball coach Mary Evans was readying her staff.

Assistant coaches Gabby Johnson, Mark Schwitzgable and Dani Franklin were prepared with slides, videos and personal experiences that would play out over the next 90 minutes. By the time the staff had done their work, Evans offered Beyer a scholarship, which the 2021 recruit accepted on the spot.

In the wake of COVID-19 restrictions, recruiting has been revolutionized over the last two months. Instead of going to a prospective kid’s high school or AAU practice, Facetime has become the norm. Instead of bringing a player to campus for an official visit, it’s now a Zoom call.

“It’s really about being as adaptable and as creative as possible,” Evans said. “Our only time to do visits is generally in March. There are kids making difficult decisions now and there are different time frames. We’re not allowed to have in-person contact. Our inability to bring kids to campus hurts us, so we have to get creative.”

Part of that creativity comes in the form of an 18-minute virtual campus tour that the Valparaiso admissions department put together as soon as word came that the campus was shutting down. The Valparaiso women’s basketball staff texts a link to that video to recruits and then the coaches are ready to answer any questions about campus life once they get on a video call.

The NCAA initially set a recruiting dead period, which meant no visits of any kind, through April 15. That deadline has since been pushed back through the end of May and there is no guarantee another extension won’t be coming soon.

Evans, and the rest of Valparaiso’s coaches, have gotten up to speed on virtual technology as quickly as possible. Valparaiso football coach Landon Fox went through a crash course with his staff and now has learned to love his daily Zoom calls.

“We have these virtual visits and it’s two hours long,” Fox said. “We do everything just as if they were on campus. There’s a lot of resources that we can show them. Once we get in front of them face-to-face, I tell my staff that we need to be organized. We don’t just call them up, we have a plan of attack. We have a detailed itinerary. Don’t assume because it might not feel as professional that you can’t be every bit as organized.”

Valparaiso men’s basketball coach Matt Lottich has been focused on rising high school seniors, as his 2020-21 roster appears to be set for the moment. Javon Freeman-Liberty has put his name in the NBA Draft, but the Crusaders will hold his scholarship until a final decision is made.

“The good thing for us is we’re not in a situation where we are recruiting a lot for this year,” Lottich said. “There’s a relief in that sense. We’ve got a good group of 2021s and we’ve had the benefit of having them on campus. I feel pretty good about where we’re at.”

With the campus shutdown, many of Valparaiso’s coaches have taken to bringing their work home with them. As the rest of the world is learning, that can be a challenge, but Lottich is also finding some benefits.

“Technology has made everything easier to do,” Lottich said. “As life does go back to normal, whenever that may be, how much will people continue to work from home? I know that I can get a lot more done now.”

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

