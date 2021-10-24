Red Wings hand winless Blackhawks another loss

Winless Blackhawks fall to Red Wings: Lucas Raymond had three goals and an assist, and the visiting Detroit Red Wings beat the winless Blackhawks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tyler Bertuzzi added a goal and two assists as Detroit bounced back nicely after a 6-1 loss at Montreal on Saturday night. Carter Rowney and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 32 saves. Short-handed Chicago dropped to 0-5-1 in a nightmarish start for a team with playoff aspirations. It has yet to lead this season; at 360 minutes, 57 seconds, it's the NHL's longest such streak to open a campaign since at least the 1979-80 season, according to Sportradar. The Blackhawks played without Patrick Kane, Riley Stillman and Jujhar Khaira because of the league's COVID-19 protocol. Assistant coach Marc Crawford also was absent because of the protocol. The crowd of 19,042 stopped the Blackhawks' sellout streak at 535 games. There were periodic boos the whole night, broken up by an occasional “Let's go Red Wings!” coming from a vocal group of fans in the upper deck. Dominik Kubalik, Tyler Johnson and Henrik Borgstrom scored for Chicago. Captain Jonathan Toews had two assists for his first points since missing all of last season with what he described as chronic immune response syndrome.