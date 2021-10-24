Red Wings hand winless Blackhawks another loss

PRO HOCKEY
Winless Blackhawks fall to Red Wings: Lucas Raymond had three goals and an assist, and the visiting Detroit Red Wings beat the winless Blackhawks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tyler Bertuzzi added a goal and two assists as Detroit bounced back nicely after a 6-1 loss at Montreal on Saturday night. Carter Rowney and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 32 saves. Short-handed Chicago dropped to 0-5-1 in a nightmarish start for a team with playoff aspirations. It has yet to lead this season; at 360 minutes, 57 seconds, it's the NHL's longest such streak to open a campaign since at least the 1979-80 season, according to Sportradar. The Blackhawks played without Patrick Kane, Riley Stillman and Jujhar Khaira because of the league's COVID-19 protocol. Assistant coach Marc Crawford also was absent because of the protocol. The crowd of 19,042 stopped the Blackhawks' sellout streak at 535 games. There were periodic boos the whole night, broken up by an occasional “Let's go Red Wings!” coming from a vocal group of fans in the upper deck. Dominik Kubalik, Tyler Johnson and Henrik Borgstrom scored for Chicago. Captain Jonathan Toews had two assists for his first points since missing all of last season with what he described as chronic immune response syndrome.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valpo's Chilton earns league honors: Redshirt sophomore Austin Chilton, who had his third interception of the season and also recovered a fumble on Saturday, was named Pioneer Football League Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday by both the PFL office and College Sports Madness. Chilton also had five tackles in the Beacons' 45-28 win over Dayton at Brown Field.
PREP FOOTBALL
TF South to open playoffs on road: TF South, which qualified for the IHSA football playoffs for the fifth straight season and the 20th time in 23 years, will open play on the road. South (6-3) is the 20th seed in the 32-team bracket and will play at 13th seed Hoffman Estates at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner will advance to play either fourth seed Wheaton North (8-1) or 29th seed Larkin (5-4) in the second round.
PRO GOLF
Langer is oldest Champions winner: Bernhard Langer became the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history at 64, beating Doug Barron with a 6-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Virginia. At 64 years, 1 month, 27 days, Langer broke the record of 63 years, 5 months, 4 days set by Scott Hoch when he teamed with Tom Pernice Jr. to win in the 2019 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. Langer extended his streak of seasons with a victory to 15.
Matsuyama wins in Japan: Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama had three birdies in five holes on the back nine and closed with an eagle for a 5-under 65 and a five-stroke victory in the Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan. Matsuyama had a two-shot lead over Cameron Tringale at the par-5 18th when he hit 3-wood to 12 feet for eagle to clinch the victory. He finished at 15-under 265. Tringale made bogey for a 69 tied for second with Brendan Steele (66).
Ko prevails in playoff: Jin Young Ko closed with an 8-under 64 and birdied the first playoff hole to beat Hee Jeong Lim and win the BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, South Korea, the 200th victory on the LPGA Tour by a South Korean player.