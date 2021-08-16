Reds score eight runs in seventh inning, send Cubs to 12th straight loss

CINCINNATI — Jonathan India homered and drove in five runs, Wade Miley threw seven shutout innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat Chicago 14-5 on Monday night, handing the free-falling Cubs their 12th straight loss.

Joey Votto, the 37-year-old Cincinnati first baseman who has been on a tear since the All-Star break, got the 2,000th hit of his career, a solid single in the seventh. Votto came up again later in the inning and drove in a run with another base hit during an eight-run Reds outburst.

Miley (10-4) allowed four hits and struck out seven as the second-place Reds won for the ninth time in 13 games and moved within 7 1/2 games of idle Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Following a huge selloff at the trade deadline last month, the Cubs have lost 12 in a row for the first time since 2012. They also had an 11-game losing streak this season and are 10-36 in their last 46 games.

India's two-out drive into the upper deck in the fourth scored Miley and gave the Reds a 2-0 lead. Aristides Aquino and Tucker Barnhart also slammed two-run homers.

Cincinnati's outburst in the seventh was highlighted by India's bases-loaded double, his third hit of the night.