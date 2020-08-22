Reec Ison anchors Lowell’s secondary, seals win over Crown Point with late interception

Lowell senior tight end Caleb Miranda hauled in an 18-yard touchdown reception across the middle of the field from senior quarterback Cameron Stojancevich with 18 seconds left in the first half for the game’s lone scoring play. The rest of the night belonged to the Red Devil and Bulldog defenses.

Against a third-year starting quarterback in Pettit, Ison and the Red Devil secondary held their own allowing just 10 completions on 20 passing attempts for 51 yards. Sophomore linebacker Riley Bank also picked off a pass.

Despite not being able to scrimmage before Week 1, Ison said he felt comfortable patrolling the secondary after picking up three interceptions in his first year as a starter last season.

Now he’s the senior anchor in the secondary he planned on being.

“He’s going to be a great captain and leader for us,” Lowell coach Keith Kilmer said. “You can’t say enough about the kid. He said, ‘Hey, I’m going to make something of it.’ He’s going to be a kid that I think people in the area are going to know his name by the time he’s said and done. He’s got a nose for that football.”