Reec Ison anchors Lowell’s secondary, seals win over Crown Point with late interception

CROWN POINT – A quarterback’s eyes reveal intention to a defensive back willing to be patient enough to read them.
As Crown Point drove into Lowell territory late in the fourth quarter with a chance to tie or take the lead with a touchdown, Red Devil cornerback Reec Ison kept his own sights locked in on Bulldog quarterback Will Pettit in search of clues for what he’d do next.
Lowell linebacker Kyle Simmons forced the senior quarterback scrambling outside the pocket from the Lowell 40 with about seven minutes left and the Red Devils up 6-0. As Pettit looked to make a play, Ison caught him staring down senior receiver Logan Treston as he raised his left arm to call for the ball over the middle.
Ison saw Pettit’s eyes lock in. That’s all he needed.
“I stayed behind (Treston) until I watched (Pettit’s) eyes look right at him,” Ison said. “I just jumped it as soon as I saw the opportunity.”
Ison got to Pettit’s pass before Treston could and wound up with an interception that helped Lowell (1-0) hold on to a 6-0 win over Crown Point (0-1) and retain possession of the Leather Helmet rivalry trophy for a fourth consecutive season.
“It’s the perfect way to start,” the senior captain said. “I can’t imagine a better way for our defense to start than that.”
Lowell senior tight end Caleb Miranda hauled in an 18-yard touchdown reception across the middle of the field from senior quarterback Cameron Stojancevich with 18 seconds left in the first half for the game’s lone scoring play. The rest of the night belonged to the Red Devil and Bulldog defenses.
Against a third-year starting quarterback in Pettit, Ison and the Red Devil secondary held their own allowing just 10 completions on 20 passing attempts for 51 yards. Sophomore linebacker Riley Bank also picked off a pass.
Despite not being able to scrimmage before Week 1, Ison said he felt comfortable patrolling the secondary after picking up three interceptions in his first year as a starter last season.
Now he’s the senior anchor in the secondary he planned on being.
“He’s going to be a great captain and leader for us,” Lowell coach Keith Kilmer said. “You can’t say enough about the kid. He said, ‘Hey, I’m going to make something of it.’ He’s going to be a kid that I think people in the area are going to know his name by the time he’s said and done. He’s got a nose for that football.”
Ison knows what winning feels like. He started playing football at 6 years old and was a part of two Lowell Pop Warner teams that went down to state. He wants another shot at a title in his final year of high school ball.
The uncertainty of playing football amid a pandemic means Ison’s last snap could come any day. He said that the environment adds a sense of urgency to make the most of each snap he wouldn’t have normally felt.
In whatever time he has left, Ison said he wants to make as many plays as possible to help Lowell win games.
That late interception may have only been the start.
“Just being able to be out here is the best part,” Ison said. “If we weren’t able to come out here, I don’t know what I was going to do.”
