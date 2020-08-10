You are the owner of this article.
Region 2020-21 football scrimmages
Region 2020-21 football scrimmages

Football

Scrimmages

Friday

Crown Point at Penn, 6 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Portage at Munster, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at North Judson, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Highland, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Bowman at SB Clay, 1:30 p.m.

South Central at John Glenn, 10 a.m.

Michigan City at New Prairie, 5 p.m.

Lake Station at West Central, 5:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at North Newton, 6 p.m.

LaPorte at Plymouth, 6 p.m.

Merrillville at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Griffith at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

