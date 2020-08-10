Region 2020-21 football scrimmages

Return to homepage ×
Football
Scrimmages
Friday
Crown Point at Penn, 6 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Portage at Munster, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at North Judson, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Highland, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Bowman at SB Clay, 1:30 p.m.
South Central at John Glenn, 10 a.m.
Michigan City at New Prairie, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at West Central, 5:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at North Newton, 6 p.m.
LaPorte at Plymouth, 6 p.m.
Merrillville at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Griffith at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
