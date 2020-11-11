 Skip to main content
Region athletes make it official on National Signing Day
agate

Emma Wright -- Hobart/Houston

Hobart swimmer Emma Wright will continue her career at Houston.

 Provided by Emma Wright

Baseball

Blake Lemmon (Chesterton), Cincinnati

Carter Doorn (Lake Central), Purdue

Donovan McIntyre (Marian Catholic), Kent State

Eddie King (Marian Catholic), Louisville

Grant Comstock (Valparaiso), Northwestern

Jared Comia (Hanover Central), Illinois

Jaylon Nauden (Marian Catholic), Butler

Lucas Siewin (Valparaiso), Kankakee Community College

Ty Gill (Valparaiso), Purdue

Tyler Fullman (Marian Catholic), Michigan

Men's basketball

Austin Lewis (Bosco Institute), Holy Cross

Justin DeGraaf (Bosco Institute), UC San Diego

Kobe Knox (Bosco Institute), Grand Canyon

Treyton Thompson (La Lumiere), Minnesota

Men's cross country/track

Lucas Guerra (Highland), Georgetown

Men's soccer

Emilio Zambrano (Lake Central), IUN

Geno Zambrano (Lake Central), IUN

Nick Biel (Chesterton), Western Michigan

Softball

Alexandria Davis (Marian Catholic), University of Wisconsin Platteville

Jordan August (Lake Central), Lakeland University

Peyton Pepkowski (Lake Central), Loyola

Women's basketball

Jen Tomasic (Lake Central), IUN

Laila Rogers (Lake Station), Purdue Northwest

Ryin Ott (LaPorte), Purdue Fort Wayne

Taylor Austin (Lake Station), Purdue Northwest

Tiana Morales (Lake Central), IUN

Trinity Thompson (Michigan City), Northern Kentucky

Women's soccer

Addy Joiner (Chesterton), Valparaiso

Emma Phillips (Munster), Northwestern

Sydney Stott (Chesterton), Indiana Wesleyan 

Tatumn Damron (Lake Central), Truman State

Women's swimming

Emma Wright (Hobart), Houston

Paige Bakker (Lake Central), Illinois

Volleyball

Briana Brown (Marian Catholic), IUPUI

Emily Rastovski (Morgan Township), Purdue

Lily Robinson (Lake Central), University of St. Francis

London Hatrch (Marian Catholic), Lamar University

Maya Toma (Crown Point), Trine University

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

