Region basketball elder Gary Hayes hired at Calumet College
Men’s basketball

WHITING — Gary Hayes isn’t quite ready for the golf course.

The 74-year-old was officially announced Tuesday as the next men’s basketball coach at Calumet College.

“I still have a lot of energy to coach. I know some people may question that with my age, but I’ve got the fire,” Hayes said. “The age is not a factor. It’s how I feel. If I’m dragging and I couldn’t do it, I would never go across the line. If I can’t go 100 percent, I’m out. I’m not coaching. I’ve still got the energy. I don’t need to coach. I’m not coaching just to coach. I’m coaching to win.”

The Crimson Wave are hoping for a return to the success Hayes had over a decade ago in a one-season stint at Calumet College.

He was the 2006-2007 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference coach of the year, leading CCSJ to a 21-7 mark and conference title.

“I’ve changed my style of coaching but I’ve not changed how I follow rules and what the rules are,” he said. “I’m a hard-nosed coach still. I’ll be a wake-up call for some of these guys but that’s good. They’ll be fine. Most guys grow up and handle it.”

Hayes is approaching 500 total wins in his career, with a combined record of 481-218. That includes a 235-117 mark as a college coach. He headed the women’s program at Purdue Northwest —then Purdue Calumet— for 10 seasons, winning three conference championships and being named CCAC coach of the year three times.

“I know this league and I know how tough it is. I was in it before and there’s been an upturn even since then,” Hayes said. “This is a great support system. It has to be to make these small colleges work. That part of the transition is really good and I’m not worried at all.”

He’s been an assistant coach under John Pigatti at South Suburban College for the last two seasons.

Hayes said he’s already got recruiting feelers out inside and outside the area. His staff will help with that. Former EC Central coach Marcus Jefferson and long-time AAU and Region coach Geoffrey Dan will be assistant coaches. Dan was an assistant at Highland last season.

“I would love to bring a freshman Indiana base in here,” Hayes said. “Hopefully, with my staff’s energy and my energy, we can go out and recruit some kids.”

Hayes also has 246 wins at the high school level, coaching at Lake Station and Griffith.

The Panthers won three regional titles under Hayes and lost in the Class 3A state title game in 2015. The following year, Griffith lost at the semistate after a bus accident hobbled many of the players and delayed the game four days.

“For me to go out and be a head coach again, it’s a challenge but it’s something I want to push myself to,” Hayes said.

