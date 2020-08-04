Region basketball elder Gary Hayes hired at Calumet College

“I know this league and I know how tough it is. I was in it before and there’s been an upturn even since then,” Hayes said. “This is a great support system. It has to be to make these small colleges work. That part of the transition is really good and I’m not worried at all.”

He’s been an assistant coach under John Pigatti at South Suburban College for the last two seasons.

Hayes said he’s already got recruiting feelers out inside and outside the area. His staff will help with that. Former EC Central coach Marcus Jefferson and long-time AAU and Region coach Geoffrey Dan will be assistant coaches. Dan was an assistant at Highland last season.

“I would love to bring a freshman Indiana base in here,” Hayes said. “Hopefully, with my staff’s energy and my energy, we can go out and recruit some kids.”

Hayes also has 246 wins at the high school level, coaching at Lake Station and Griffith.

The Panthers won three regional titles under Hayes and lost in the Class 3A state title game in 2015. The following year, Griffith lost at the semistate after a bus accident hobbled many of the players and delayed the game four days.