REGION COLLEGIANS: Brittney Clark, Brian Sales leading the way at UIndy

Sales was second in both the 200-meter dash (22.30 seconds) and 400-meter dash (49.16 seconds) at the 2020 GLVC Indoor Championships.

“Brian's work ethic has led him to be the student-athlete that he is today. He's someone who comes in every day locked-in, ready to rock-and-roll and figure out how he's going to get better,” assistant head coach Brad Robinson said. “He's created his own narrative here at UIndy."

The senior also helped the relay post a season-best time of 3 minutes, 28.78 seconds in the 1600-meter relay for sixth place.

“Brian is a very laid-back guy. He’s a jokester on the team, but he also leads by example,” Robinson said. “When he’s out there for a workout, it’s full throttle. For the young athletes who come in and who have never been part of a high-level program, he sets that tone so that guys know they need to be locked-in.”

In other indoor track and field news:

• Louisville’s Alivia Ash (Merrillville) finished third in the high jump at the ACC Indoor Championships in South Bend with a leap of 5 feet, 8 inches. Ash earned all-ACC First-Team honors for the second year in a row after winning the event in 2019.