REGION COLLEGIANS: Brittney Clark, Brian Sales leading the way at UIndy
REGION COLLEGIANS: Brittney Clark, Brian Sales leading the way at UIndy

Brittney Clark and Brian Sales are hard to ‘track’ down.

That’s been a good thing for the University of Indianapolis track program.

Clark, a Valparaiso grad, and Sales, a Merrillville product, both starred at the recent 2020 Great Lakes Valley Conference Indoor Championships.

Clark, a sophomore, defended her indoor title in the pole vault with an effort of 3.85 meters (12 feet, 6 inches). Her best effort of 3.95 meters was good for 14th in the nation headed into the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Ala., but the event was cancelled by the NCAA because of the threat of the coronavirus.

“Both her overall athleticism and her technique have been improving steadily,” UIndy pole vault coach Scott Knust said. “I wouldn’t be at all surprised if she goes 13-6 or higher this (outdoor) season.

“Usually athletes that come in with impressive marks from high school like Brittney don’t continue to improve that drastically, but she’s done very well in our program, and I think she has another foot of improvement in her.”

Clark (pole vault) and Sales (400) were both announced as NCAA Division II All-Region honorees by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Sales was the only member of the men’s team to earn the honor.

Sales was second in both the 200-meter dash (22.30 seconds) and 400-meter dash (49.16 seconds) at the 2020 GLVC Indoor Championships.

“Brian's work ethic has led him to be the student-athlete that he is today. He's someone who comes in every day locked-in, ready to rock-and-roll and figure out how he's going to get better,” assistant head coach Brad Robinson said. “He's created his own narrative here at UIndy."

The senior also helped the relay post a season-best time of 3 minutes, 28.78 seconds in the 1600-meter relay for sixth place.

“Brian is a very laid-back guy. He’s a jokester on the team, but he also leads by example,” Robinson said. “When he’s out there for a workout, it’s full throttle. For the young athletes who come in and who have never been part of a high-level program, he sets that tone so that guys know they need to be locked-in.”

In other indoor track and field news:

• Louisville’s Alivia Ash (Merrillville) finished third in the high jump at the ACC Indoor Championships in South Bend with a leap of 5 feet, 8 inches. Ash earned all-ACC First-Team honors for the second year in a row after winning the event in 2019.

• Calumet College Grace Dwyer (Lake Station) placed 12th in the 3,000-meter run at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships in Brookings, S.D.

The junior also qualified in the 1,000 meters, but opted to focus on the 3,000. Dwyer qualified for the 2019 NAIA Cross Country National Championships this past fall.

• Manchester University’s Ana Acevedo (Chesterton) won the women’s mile at the Wisconsin-Steven’s Point Last Chance Qualifier with a new personal-record of 5:12.17. The senior shattered her 2020 HCAC Championships time by 23 seconds.

Wrestling

Calumet College’s Nick Fowler (Calumet) earned All-American honors after placing fifth at 285 pounds at the recent 2020 NAIA Wrestling National Championships in Park City, Kan.

It was the senior’s third trip to the big stage and first All-American finish.

• Michigan State’s Jake Tucker (Mount Carmel/Lowell resident) was sixth at 157 pounds, while Drew Hughes (Lowell) was seventh at 165 at the Big Ten Championships. The duo qualified for the NCAA Championships; however, the event was cancelled.

Softball

Texas senior pitcher Miranda Elish (Crown Point) threw the third no-hitter of her career and second perfect game in a 7-0 victory over New Mexico.

The Oregon transfer went to just one three-ball count against 21 Lobo batters.

Men’s basketball

South Carolina’s Jermaine Couisnard (EC Central) was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

The standout guard led South Carolina in scoring and assists in league play at 14.8 and 3.6, respectively. He posted double-figure scoring efforts in 13 games and had a season-high 10 assists in the team’s home win over Mississippi State.

REGION COLLEGIANS: Couisnard hits buzzer-beater to beat Kentucky

Couisnard was a two-time SEC Freshman of the Week, including after his buzzer-beating 3-pointer to clinch a home win over then No. 10 Kentucky. He had a season-high 28 points at Ole Miss.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

Gallery: 50 famous athletes from the Region





