Crown Point’s Morgan Chacon has seen the ups and downs and the bumps in the road.
To her credit, she kept believing in herself and pushing hard to get back on the volleyball court.
Chacon broke her leg halfway through the first game in the state finals during her senior year in 2017. She battled back from the adversity — going about a year without running and jumping. She enrolled at Florida State where she hasn’t looked back. Only forward.
“Being able to be back on the court is a very big deal for me,” Chacon said. “I always believed I would come back and try to be the best athlete I could be. It was a long rehab and work to get back out there, but being able to play and compete with these girls means a lot to me.
“It gives me a perspective to appreciate all of the little things.”
Chacon, a redshirt freshman, has been dynamite for the Seminoles. She’s first in digs (234) and service aces (18), while also second in kills (203) and third in overall points (234).
“She’s been tremendous,” Florida State coach Chris Poole said. “When you look back to the injury in high school to where she is now — she has come a really long way.
“She is one of our best all-around players right now because she does so many things on the court.”
Chacon, a two-time Times Player of the Year, has helped the Seminoles to a 16-7 record, including a 9-4 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
“She is a great passer, and even though she isn’t jumping the way she had before the injury, she’s continually getting better,” Poole said. “The future is very bright for her.”
Chacon’s biggest game yet came on Nov. 2 when she had career-highs of 21 kills and 20 digs in a five-set victory over High Point (N.C.).
• Saint Mary’s of the Woods sophomore Alexis Woodburn (Crown Point) was named to the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) National All-Academic Team.
You have to carry a 3.5 cumulative grade-point average or higher to be considered for the team.
Men’s cross country
Manchester University’s Lucas Fontanez (Lowell) captured the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference individual title, taking first place with a time of 26 minutes, 41 seconds on the 8K course in Terre Haute.
Fontanez, a junior, was nearly 10 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
Earlham’s Noah Scherf (Michigan City) was third overall in the race.
• Marian University’s Matt Wielgus (Crown Point) was 32nd overall as the Knights finished fifth overall at the Crossroads League Championships.
• Zach Hoover (Crown Point) and Matt Wilson (Lowell) tied for seventh as the University of St. Francis (Joliet) won its sixth consecutive Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference title on Saturday. The Saints also had Carlos Martinez (Valparaiso) and Trevor Conley (Kankakee Valley) in the Top 15 to earn All-CCAC honors.
The team is coached by Bishop Noll grad Jeff Barker.
Women’s cross country
Manchester University’s Ana Acevedo (Chesterton) was third overall to lead the team to its fourth HCAC Championship in the last five years.
• Bowling Green’s Katerina Shuble (LaPorte) was 19th overall and Sarah Hunsley (Lake Central) was 70th at the Mid-American Conference Championships.
Bowling Green was 10th overall behind team champion Eastern Michigan.
Wrestling
Indiana Tech’s Scottie Sopko (Hobart) was named the Sooner Athletic Conference Wrestler of the Week.
The redshirt senior went 5-0 at the Patriot Open in the 174-pound class to take the title.
Women's soccer
Indiana University East's Priscilla Carvajal (Munster) was named the River States Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
Carvajal scored two goals to power the team to a 5-0 win over Rio Grande in a game played in 20-mph winds and snow.
Football
Wabash’s Malcolm Lang (Gavit) had a career-high eight tackles, added 2 ½ for loss and 2 ½ sacks as the Little Giants (7-2) clinched at least a share of the North Coast Athletic Conference title in a 24-0 victory over Hiram College.
Artie Equihua (Crown Point) and Patrick Kelly (Valparaiso) followed with four and three tackles, respectively.
• Marian’s Charles Salary (LaPorte) rushed for 176 yards and a touchdown, and Ethan Darter (Lake Central) threw for 179 yards and a TD in Saturday’s 33-21 victory over Indiana Wesleyan.
Matt Plesac (Hobart) kicked two field goals for the Knights (8-0).