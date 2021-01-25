REGION COLLEGIANS: Crown Point's Sasha Stefanovic trey-mendous for Purdue

Sasha Stefanovic knows his role. He’s also rolling with it behind the 3-point line.
The Crown Point product and Purdue sharpshooter knows his job is to come off screens and hit 3-pointers for the Boilermakers.
He’s first on the team in 3-pointers made and is shooting 45.6% from downtown, which is tops in the Big Ten Conference.
“It’s a cool feeling to be a marked person and somebody (the defense) has to worry about, but personally nobody likes being a decoy,” Stefanovic said. “But if it’s a sacrifice to help others, I’ll do it.”
Stefanovic has connected on 41-of-90 3-pointers this season. He’s the first to admit he’s no Carsen Edwards, the former Purdue standout and current Boston Celtics guard, but he continues to do his part for the Boilermakers.
“Carsen was in a different stratosphere as a player, but me and (former Purdue guard Ryan) Cline are similar in coming off screens to shoot,” Stefanovic said.
Stefanovic, who started Purdue’s first 15 games this season, missed Friday’s loss to Big Ten-leading Michigan because he tested positive for COVID-19. He’ll be out for at least the next two games, a huge hit for Purdue (11-6, 6-4).
The 6-foot-5 junior guard had 18 points against Notre Dame, hitting 5-of-7 shots from beyond the arc. He added a career-high 20 points and buried 6-of-9 3-pointers against Oakland.
Stefanovic is second on the team in scoring at 11.1 points a game and also second in assists at 2.4.
“You do what it takes (to win),” Stefanovic said. “I don’t think with our offense my job is to get 10 shots a game.”
In other men’s college basketball news,
• Manchester University’s CJ Hampton (Griffith) poured in 40 points, grabbed 19 rebounds and added five blocks in two games against Earlham.
In the first game, the senior got his seventh career double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds in an 84-81 victory.
Wrestling
Michigan State blanked Maryland 42-0, but fell to Minnesota 28-6.
Jake Tucker (Lowell native; Mount Carmel grad) picked up a 6-3 decision over Maryland’s Jonathan Spadafora, but the 165-pounder, who was ranked No. 13 in the nation, lost to No. 16 Andrew Sparks of Minnesota, 8-7.
Drew Hughes (Lowell) went 1-1 at 174 pounds. Hughes, a senior, came in ranked No. 17 at 174 pounds.
Women’s basketball
Louisville’s Dana Evans (West Side) scored 12 points as the Cardinals (12-0, 5-0 ACC) beat Florida State 84-56.
The victory, compiled with Stanford’s loss to Colorado, put Louisville at No. 1 in the rankings for the first time in program history.
• Manchester University’s Tiara Jackson (EC Central) continues to dominate the boards in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action.
She had 13 rebounds and six points against Hanover, and followed with her third double-double of the season, scoring 11 points and adding 10 rebounds against Hanover.
Jackson, a freshman, tops the HCAC at 11.4 rebounds per game.
• Trinity Christian College's Gabby Kreykes (Illiana Christian) averaged 26.5 points and 14 rebounds in two games to earn Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors.
The senior guard had 30 points and 15 rebounds in a loss to Governors State, while chipping in 23 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists in a loss to Olivet Nazarene.
The Region's All-NCAA Tournament team
Spike Albrecht (Crown Point), Michigan/Purdue
Tyrone Appleton (Roosevelt), Kansas
Orsten Artis (Froebel), Texas Western
Tony Branch (Elston), Louisville
Brandon Brantley (Andrean), Purdue
Junior Bridgeman (E.C. Washington), Louisville
Delray Brooks (M.C. Rogers), Indiana/Providence
Carson Cunningham (Andrean), Purdue
Dan Dakich (Andrean), Indiana
Jamaal Davis (Merrillville), Purdue/Cincinnati
Branden Dawson (Lew Wallace), Michigan State
Bryce Drew (Valparaiso High), Valparaiso
Al Fleming (Elston), Arizona
Harry Flournoy (Emerson) Texas Western
Roger Harden (Valparaiso High), Kentucky
Robbie Hummel (Valparaiso High), Purdue
Kenny Lofton (E.C. Washington), Arizona
Ron Loneski (Bishop Noll), Kansas
Kenneth Lowe (West Side), Purdue
Mitch McGary (Chesterton), Michigan
Greg McQuay (West Side), Purdue
E'Twaun Moore (E.C. Central), Purdue
Matt Nover (Chesterton), Indiana
Glenn Robinson II (Roosevelt), Purdue
Glenn Robinson III (Lake Central), Michigan
Tim Stoddard (E.C. Washington), N.C. State
Renaldo Thomas (Roosevelt), Houston
Pete Trgovich (E.C. Washington), UCLA
Rich Valavicius (Hammond), Indiana/Auburn
