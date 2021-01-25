REGION COLLEGIANS: Crown Point's Sasha Stefanovic trey-mendous for Purdue

Sasha Stefanovic knows his role. He’s also rolling with it behind the 3-point line.

The Crown Point product and Purdue sharpshooter knows his job is to come off screens and hit 3-pointers for the Boilermakers.

He’s first on the team in 3-pointers made and is shooting 45.6% from downtown, which is tops in the Big Ten Conference.

“It’s a cool feeling to be a marked person and somebody (the defense) has to worry about, but personally nobody likes being a decoy,” Stefanovic said. “But if it’s a sacrifice to help others, I’ll do it.”

Stefanovic has connected on 41-of-90 3-pointers this season. He’s the first to admit he’s no Carsen Edwards, the former Purdue standout and current Boston Celtics guard, but he continues to do his part for the Boilermakers.

“Carsen was in a different stratosphere as a player, but me and (former Purdue guard Ryan) Cline are similar in coming off screens to shoot,” Stefanovic said.

Stefanovic, who started Purdue’s first 15 games this season, missed Friday’s loss to Big Ten-leading Michigan because he tested positive for COVID-19. He’ll be out for at least the next two games, a huge hit for Purdue (11-6, 6-4).