REGION COLLEGIANS: Drake’s 'Tank' fueled by transfer from Michigan City

His name is Shanquan Hemphill, but he’s known as “Tank” to close friends and his teammates at Drake.
“I was a bigger baby and my mom came up with that because she had to always haul me around,” said Hemphill, a senior and Michigan City product.
“The nickname has just followed me around.”
Hemphill, a transfer from Green Bay, has fit in quite nicely at Drake, where he leads the team in scoring at 13.5 points per game and is third in rebounding at 4.9 boards a contest.
Hemphill was recently named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week after he led the Bulldogs (8-0) with 15 points and eight rebounds and shot 14 of 18 from the field in two victories.
He notched a season-high 23 points in 24 minutes against McKendree, and followed with seven points and 10 rebounds against Air Force. He scored 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting in Sunday's win over Chicago State, which gave the Bulldogs their first 8-0 start since 1970-71.
“We really like what Tank brings to the team,” Drake coach Darian DeVries said. “He brings us so much athleticism at both ends of the floor and has such a knack and feel for finishing at the rim.”
That comfort level for the 6-foot-6 Hemphill helps with being close friends with Region teammates Roman Penn (Bishop Noll), Tremell Murphy (Griffith), D.J. Wilkins (Merrillville), and Jonah Jackson (Merrillville).
“I actually played with Tremell at Griffith Middle School, with Roman in AAU, and with D.J. at Florida Southwestern,” Hemphill said. “It was a real easy transition; a real connection. It was the best move I could make for my last year.”
Hemphill averaged 11.7 points as a junior at Green Bay and actually hurt his knee to earn another year of eligibility. When Green Bay coach Linc Darner was let go, Hemphill knew Drake — with all his Region buddies — was the perfect fit.
“They know me, I know them — it was instant chemistry,” Hemphill said.
Hemphill finished second in the state while at Michigan City with a leap of 6-feet, 11-inches in the high jump as a senior in 2016.
Football
Ball State won its first MAC Championship since 1996 on Friday, topping the University of Buffalo and the nation’s top-ranked offense 38-28 at Ford Field in Detroit.
Antwan Davis (Lake Central) had five catches for 69 yards in the victory for the Cardinals (6-1). Justin Ramsey (Merrillville), a sophomore defensive lineman, has appeared in all seven games for Ball State, which has won six straight contests. Peyton Krutz (Valparaiso) and Jackson Kurth (Valparaiso) are also on the roster.
Women’s basketball
University of Purdue-Fort Wayne's Riley Ott (LaPorte) scored 20 points in the team's 70-60 loss to Evansville. Ott, a sophomore guard, added three rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block.
* Louisville’s Dana Evans (West Side) poured in 24 points to lead the No. 2 Cardinals (5-0) past Duke 73-49 in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.
Evans added three steals and two assists.
* University of Illinois-Chicago’s Daijah Smith (Gary Lighthouse) is averaging 15.5 points per game. The redshirt sophomore had 17 against Western Michigan.
The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.
The Region's All-NCAA Tournament team
Spike Albrecht (Crown Point), Michigan/Purdue
Tyrone Appleton (Roosevelt), Kansas
Orsten Artis (Froebel), Texas Western
Tony Branch (Elston), Louisville
Brandon Brantley (Andrean), Purdue
Junior Bridgeman (E.C. Washington), Louisville
Delray Brooks (M.C. Rogers), Indiana/Providence
Carson Cunningham (Andrean), Purdue
Dan Dakich (Andrean), Indiana
Jamaal Davis (Merrillville), Purdue/Cincinnati
Branden Dawson (Lew Wallace), Michigan State
Bryce Drew (Valparaiso High), Valparaiso
Al Fleming (Elston), Arizona
Harry Flournoy (Emerson) Texas Western
Roger Harden (Valparaiso High), Kentucky
Robbie Hummel (Valparaiso High), Purdue
Kenny Lofton (E.C. Washington), Arizona
Ron Loneski (Bishop Noll), Kansas
Kenneth Lowe (West Side), Purdue
Mitch McGary (Chesterton), Michigan
Greg McQuay (West Side), Purdue
E'Twaun Moore (E.C. Central), Purdue
Matt Nover (Chesterton), Indiana
Glenn Robinson II (Roosevelt), Purdue
Glenn Robinson III (Lake Central), Michigan
Tim Stoddard (E.C. Washington), N.C. State
Renaldo Thomas (Roosevelt), Houston
Pete Trgovich (E.C. Washington), UCLA
Rich Valavicius (Hammond), Indiana/Auburn
