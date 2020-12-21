REGION COLLEGIANS: Drake’s 'Tank' fueled by transfer from Michigan City

His name is Shanquan Hemphill, but he’s known as “Tank” to close friends and his teammates at Drake.

“I was a bigger baby and my mom came up with that because she had to always haul me around,” said Hemphill, a senior and Michigan City product.

“The nickname has just followed me around.”

Hemphill, a transfer from Green Bay, has fit in quite nicely at Drake, where he leads the team in scoring at 13.5 points per game and is third in rebounding at 4.9 boards a contest.

Hemphill was recently named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week after he led the Bulldogs (8-0) with 15 points and eight rebounds and shot 14 of 18 from the field in two victories.

He notched a season-high 23 points in 24 minutes against McKendree, and followed with seven points and 10 rebounds against Air Force. He scored 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting in Sunday's win over Chicago State, which gave the Bulldogs their first 8-0 start since 1970-71.

“We really like what Tank brings to the team,” Drake coach Darian DeVries said. “He brings us so much athleticism at both ends of the floor and has such a knack and feel for finishing at the rim.”