REGION COLLEGIANS: Drake’s 'Tank' fueled by transfer from Michigan City
REGION COLLEGIANS

REGION COLLEGIANS: Drake’s 'Tank' fueled by transfer from Michigan City

NCAA Men Basketball - Drake Bulldogs vs. Air Force Falcons

Drake's Shanquan Hemphill, a Michigan City product, leads the unbeaten Bulldogs in scoring and is third in rebounding. Hemphill, a senior transfer from Wisconsin-Green Bay, followed childhood friends Tremell Murphy (Griffith), Roman Penn (Bishop Noll) and D.J. Wilkins (Merrillville) to the Des Moines, Iowa school for his final season.

His name is Shanquan Hemphill, but he’s known as “Tank” to close friends and his teammates at Drake.

“I was a bigger baby and my mom came up with that because she had to always haul me around,” said Hemphill, a senior and Michigan City product.

“The nickname has just followed me around.”

Hemphill, a transfer from Green Bay, has fit in quite nicely at Drake, where he leads the team in scoring at 13.5 points per game and is third in rebounding at 4.9 boards a contest.

Hemphill was recently named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week after he led the Bulldogs (8-0) with 15 points and eight rebounds and shot 14 of 18 from the field in two victories.

He notched a season-high 23 points in 24 minutes against McKendree, and followed with seven points and 10 rebounds against Air Force. He scored 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting in Sunday's win over Chicago State, which gave the Bulldogs their first 8-0 start since 1970-71.

“We really like what Tank brings to the team,” Drake coach Darian DeVries said. “He brings us so much athleticism at both ends of the floor and has such a knack and feel for finishing at the rim.”

That comfort level for the 6-foot-6 Hemphill helps with being close friends with Region teammates Roman Penn (Bishop Noll), Tremell Murphy (Griffith), D.J. Wilkins (Merrillville), and Jonah Jackson (Merrillville).

“I actually played with Tremell at Griffith Middle School, with Roman in AAU, and with D.J. at Florida Southwestern,” Hemphill said. “It was a real easy transition; a real connection. It was the best move I could make for my last year.”

Hemphill averaged 11.7 points as a junior at Green Bay and actually hurt his knee to earn another year of eligibility. When Green Bay coach Linc Darner was let go, Hemphill knew Drake — with all his Region buddies — was the perfect fit.

“They know me, I know them — it was instant chemistry,” Hemphill said.

Hemphill finished second in the state while at Michigan City with a leap of 6-feet, 11-inches in the high jump as a senior in 2016.

Football

Ball State won its first MAC Championship since 1996 on Friday, topping the University of Buffalo and the nation’s top-ranked offense 38-28 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Antwan Davis (Lake Central) had five catches for 69 yards in the victory for the Cardinals (6-1). Justin Ramsey (Merrillville), a sophomore defensive lineman, has appeared in all seven games for Ball State, which has won six straight contests. Peyton Krutz (Valparaiso) and Jackson Kurth (Valparaiso) are also on the roster.

Women’s basketball

University of Purdue-Fort Wayne's Riley Ott (LaPorte) scored 20 points in the team's 70-60 loss to Evansville. Ott, a sophomore guard, added three rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block.

* Louisville’s Dana Evans (West Side) poured in 24 points to lead the No. 2 Cardinals (5-0) past Duke 73-49 in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Evans added three steals and two assists.

* University of Illinois-Chicago’s Daijah Smith (Gary Lighthouse) is averaging 15.5 points per game. The redshirt sophomore had 17 against Western Michigan.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

