REGION COLLEGIANS: Gary native Dana Evans named ACC Player of the Year at Louisville

Dana Evans is going to need a separate room just for her trophy case.

The West Side product and Louisville superstar just added another tremendous award to her resume: Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Player of the Year. The honor was voted on by the league’s 15 head coaches and the Blue Ribbon Panel.

“There’s no question Dana has put the work in,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. “Going from the (ACC) Sixth Player of the Year to Player of the Year has never been done before in our conference, so I’m really, really excited for her.”

Evans was also named one of the 10 women’s college basketball players to the Naismith semifinalists list. She’s the only player from the ACC in the group. The four finalists for the Naismith trophy will be announced on March 20 with fans voting on the final four. The Player of the Year will be announced on April 4.

“The amount of time Dana puts in — she’s always working on her game,” Walz said. “It’s a tribute I’ll show to incoming freshmen — you put the time in, you will succeed.”

Evans averaged 17.9 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game and led the ACC in 3-point field goal percentage (42.2). She was second in 3-pointers made (81).