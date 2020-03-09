You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
REGION COLLEGIANS: Gary native Dana Evans named ACC Player of the Year at Louisville
alert top story urgent
REGION COLLEGIANS

REGION COLLEGIANS: Gary native Dana Evans named ACC Player of the Year at Louisville

{{featured_button_text}}

Dana Evans is going to need a separate room just for her trophy case.

The West Side product and Louisville superstar just added another tremendous award to her resume: Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Player of the Year. The honor was voted on by the league’s 15 head coaches and the Blue Ribbon Panel.

“There’s no question Dana has put the work in,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. “Going from the (ACC) Sixth Player of the Year to Player of the Year has never been done before in our conference, so I’m really, really excited for her.”

Evans was also named one of the 10 women’s college basketball players to the Naismith semifinalists list. She’s the only player from the ACC in the group. The four finalists for the Naismith trophy will be announced on March 20 with fans voting on the final four. The Player of the Year will be announced on April 4.

“The amount of time Dana puts in — she’s always working on her game,” Walz said. “It’s a tribute I’ll show to incoming freshmen — you put the time in, you will succeed.”

Evans averaged 17.9 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game and led the ACC in 3-point field goal percentage (42.2). She was second in 3-pointers made (81).

“It’s definitely an honor, but I know I couldn’t do it without my teammates,” said Evans, who admitted she played a joke on her dad. “I actually texted my dad a sad face (emoji) and he said that you can’t do that. I’m getting too old for that.”

Evans is the first player in league history to go from winning the ACC Sixth Player of the Year to winning ACC Player of the Year the following season. She has the Cardinals going strong at 28-4 overall and a league-best 16-2.

Not only is Evans one of the best players in college basketball she’s a true student-athlete. Evans, a sports administration major and communications minor, carries a 3.388 cumulative grade-point average and had a 3.681 GPA last semester. She’s landed on the Dean’s List three times and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll four others.

In other women’s college basketball news,

• William Penn’s Brenda Pennington (Bishop Noll) was named first team to the all-Heart of America Athletic Conference.

The senior guard helped the squad to a 23-6 regular season record, including 19-5 in the conference.

Pennington averaged 11.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. She also had 35 steals, while shooting 45.3% from the field and 84.1% from the free throw line. She led the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.32) and was second in both assists (137) and free throw percentage.

• Trine University’s Katy Steers (Portage) tied for a team-high with 14 points and added eight rebounds and three assists in a 65-37 victory over Benedictine University in the first round of NCAA Division III Tournament in Whitewater, Wisc.

The Thunder (22-6) followed with a 69-49 victory over Redlands in the second round as Steers, the team’s only senior, turned it on with a game-high 23 points. She added eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Trine advances to the Sweet 16 and plays again on Friday.

Steers is fourth in NCAA Division III in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.53).

Wrestling

Northwestern’s Lucas Davison (Chesterton) punched his ticket to the NCAA Championships by advancing to the final four at 197 pounds at the Big Ten Championships. Davison, a redshirt freshman, lost to top-ranked Collin Moore 16-5 in the semifinals.

REGION COLLEGIANS: Northwestern’s Davison 'ready to contend' for national title

• Purdue’s Kendall Coleman (Mount Carmel) advanced to the NCAA Championships at 157 pounds after advancing to the semifinals at the Big Ten Championships.

Women’s indoor track and field

University of Indianapolis sophomore Brittney Clark (Valparaiso) defended her title in the pole vault with a leap of 12 feet, 6 inches (3.85 meters) at the 2020 Great Lakes Valley Conference Indoor Championships.

Men’s track and field

Grand Valley State’s Ryan Stefanko (Michigan City) was eighth overall in the shot put at the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Championships. The freshman helped the team win its third straight GLIAC indoor championship with an effort of 52 feet, 3 ¾ inches (15.94 meters).

• University of Indianapolis senior Brian Sales (Merrillville) was second in both the 200-meter dash (22.30 seconds) and 400-meter dash (49.16 seconds) at the 2020 GLVC Indoor Championships.

Women’s golf

IUPUI’s Nicole Howard (Munster) carded a career-best three-round score of 221 (73, 74, 74) at the Kiawah Island (S.C.) Classic. The junior finished 36th out of 264 golfers and the Jaguars finished fourth out of 53 teams.

Women’s bowling

Indiana Tech’s Maryssa Carey (Hobart) was named the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) Bowler of the Year.

REGION COLLEGIANS: Hobart’s Carey rolling winners at Indiana Tech

The junior standout averaged 202.80 through four conference events and led the team to its third straight league crown.

Men’s basketball

Indiana Wesleyan (29-4) won its third straight Crossroads League Tournament Championship in a 109-77 victory over Bethel University. It was the fifth tournament championship for head coach Greg Tonagel, a former LaPorte and Valparaiso University standout.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

Gallery: 50 famous athletes from the Region

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts