REGION COLLEGIANS: Gary native Dana Evans readies for senior season at Louisville

She’s back.

Gary native Dana Evans, who pondered the WNBA after her junior year, has returned to the University of Louisville for her senior campaign.

Watch for the accolades to be pouring through the net.

The West Side product was recently named a preseason All-American as well as one of the top 50 players in the country on the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Watch List.

“Dana’s put the time in. One thing I’ll say about her is she was (living) in the gym all summer,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz told gocards.com. “She was working on her 3-point shot and pushing herself to get better.”

Evans, the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference's Player of the Year, knows she had to put the time in because even though the Cardinals are as talented as any team in the country, she’s also the team’s lone senior.

“We’re young so that’s why I have to be more of a captain and leader – being vocal and make sure I’m staying on them,” Evans told gocards.com.

“I carry a lot on my shoulders for this team because I want them to know I’m here for them on or off the court – I think that goes a long way in being a captain.”