REGION COLLEGIANS: Gary native Dana Evans readies for senior season at Louisville
REGION COLLEGIANS: Gary native Dana Evans readies for senior season at Louisville

ACC Preview Basketball

Louisville's Dana Evans, a West Side grad, is the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year.

 Ben McKeown, File, Associated Press

She’s back.

Gary native Dana Evans, who pondered the WNBA after her junior year, has returned to the University of Louisville for her senior campaign.

Watch for the accolades to be pouring through the net.

The West Side product was recently named a preseason All-American as well as one of the top 50 players in the country on the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Watch List.

“Dana’s put the time in. One thing I’ll say about her is she was (living) in the gym all summer,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz told gocards.com. “She was working on her 3-point shot and pushing herself to get better.”

Evans, the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference's Player of the Year, knows she had to put the time in because even though the Cardinals are as talented as any team in the country, she’s also the team’s lone senior.

“We’re young so that’s why I have to be more of a captain and leader – being vocal and make sure I’m staying on them,” Evans told gocards.com.

“I carry a lot on my shoulders for this team because I want them to know I’m here for them on or off the court – I think that goes a long way in being a captain.”

Evans was third in the ACC last season at 18 points per game, shot a league-best 44.2 percent from 3-point range, hit a league-high 90 3-pointers and scored in double figures in 29 of 30 contests.

Just last week, Evans was named the ACC Preseason Player of the Year as well as landed on the Drysdale Award Watch List.

Awesome honors and accolades, but Evans knows there’s always room for improvement.

She said she spent the extended downtime due to Covid to work on moving off screens, floaters in the lane, moving without the ball, and shooting from all angles. A point guard by trade, Evans knows the team is loaded with young backcourt players, so she might have to move even more without the ball.

“I’ve worked on scoring in different ways and my off-the-ball defense,” Evans said. “It’s all about being relentless where that person can’t take their eyes off of you on offense or defense. It’s pretty much anything I can do for this team.”

Evans was named a finalist for the Wooden Award, Citizen Naismith Trophy, Wade Trophy, Meyers Drysdale Award and Dawn Staley Award all season.

Evans and the Cardinals open at Cincinnati at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Women’s volleyball

Palm Beach Atlantic’s Ally “Rohn” Bottenfield (Calumet Christian) was named to the Sunshine State Conference’s All-Decade team.

Bottenfield played for the Division II school from 2015-18 and was the first student-athlete in the program’s history to win SSC Player of the Year honors. She led Division II in triple-doubles in 2015 and 2017 and finished her career with 1,249 kills, 1,451 digs, and 1,463 assists.

Women’s golf

Indiana University’s Alexis Miestowski (Lake Central) was honored for her diligence in the classroom and on the course as she was named a 2019-20 Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar. To be selected, you must carry a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.50.

Miestowski, an International Law major, was also named Academic All-Big Ten last season.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

