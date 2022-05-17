REGION COLLEGIANS: Griffith's Sidney Hero breaks Cardinal Stritch steals record

Sidney Hero is a good person. Really.

She’s only stealing on the diamond. Not actually stealing diamonds.

“It’s the only time you can be a thief and be praised for it,” the Griffith product said with a chuckle.

But there’s nothing funny about Hero’s success this season. She broke Cardinal Stritch’s single-season stolen base record recently and finished a successful campaign for herself and the NAIA program based in Milwaukee with 44 swipes on the season and a 30-13 record for the program.

“I had no idea I was close until I got to 35 or so and started wondering what the record was,” Hero said. “We looked it up and I knew at that point my goal was to get on base with the mindset of I’ve got nothing to lose.”

Hero, the team’s leadoff hitter and center fielder, actually went 44-for-48 this past season in steals. She’s honored to have the individual accolade, but also knows it took more than just her to achieve it.

“It had a lot to do with my teammates and who’s (hitting) behind me,” Hero said. “A fake bunt, holding back ... anything to give me a chance. I have a unique hook slide that’s also really helped a ton. A lot of my stolen bases, the ball was there before me, but I’d avoid the tag by sliding away. That was a big reason for my success.”

Hero has played softball all her life from travel ball to Griffith to Prairie State, where she was also a star on the base paths. In two seasons at Prairie State, she had 105 stolen bases, including one season with 66.

Softball has been good to her and Hero will be the first to admit it. She had 116 career starts at Cardinal Stritch, went 78-for-86 in stolen bases, and led the program to its first 30-win season in six years.

She finished the season first in runs scored (52), second in hits (50), and had only 11 strikeouts in 142 at-bats.

“COVID was a blessing in disguise because it gave me two more years of softball and a chance to finish my master’s degree in business administration,” she said. “I had a blast here. I felt I owed it to the girls to play this season and I’m so glad I did. I would have missed out on all this fun. We had such a great season and memories for a lifetime.”

Hero will be moving to Florida in June to start her career with a marketing firm. One person she owes most of her success to is her mom, Monica McCabe Hero, who was there every step of the way, and then some.

“She raised me single-handedly since I was 2 or 3,” Hero said. “It’s just been me and her — she’s the best mom in the world. She works hard and does everything she can for me. She’s made a lot of sacrifices.

“I wouldn’t be here without her busting her tail and doing what she needed to do for me.”

In other softball news:

Loyola’s Peyton Pepkowski (Lake Central) was named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Conference Second Team. The freshman standout had a 2.98 ERA while striking out 152 batters this past season. Pepkowski, who had a team-high 12 wins, was also named to the MVC All-Tournament Team.

(Lake Central) was named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Conference Second Team. The freshman standout had a 2.98 ERA while striking out 152 batters this past season. Pepkowski, who had a team-high 12 wins, was also named to the MVC All-Tournament Team. Trinity Christian’s Jenna O’Brien (Illiana Christian) had a great freshman campaign, leading the team in batting average (.407), on-base percentage (.469), and only struck out six times in 97 at-bats.

Baseball

Indianapolis ace Xavier Rivas (Portage) was named the 2022 GLVC Pitcher of the Year.

The star lefty had 117 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched with a 14.36 strikeout average per nine innings. Earlier in the season, Rivas carried an eight-game streak of striking out double-digit batters in a game and had 10 or more in nine of his 11 appearances this season.

Rivas is just the third Greyhound player to earn the honor in program history.

In other baseball news:

Olivet Nazarene’s Gunnar Pullins (Valparaiso) helped the team to its third straight CCAC Tournament title. Pullins, a senior infielder, led the team with a .994 fielding percentage to go with a .358 batting average. He added 35 RBIs, three homers, and 39 runs scored. The Tigers (38-15) earned a trip to the NAIA Tournament.

(Valparaiso) helped the team to its third straight CCAC Tournament title. Pullins, a senior infielder, led the team with a .994 fielding percentage to go with a .358 batting average. He added 35 RBIs, three homers, and 39 runs scored. The Tigers (38-15) earned a trip to the NAIA Tournament. Ball State’s Amir Wright (Griffith) was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District team. Wright has reached base in 46 of 47 games this season and leads the team in runs (48) and batting average (.364). He’s tied for second in Division I with six triples. He has 30 walks, 30 RBIs, nine stolen bases, nine doubles, and two homers. He’s also 13th in the nation as the toughest to strikeout and leads the MAC, striking out once every 15 at-bats. He’s fanned just 13 times in 195 at-bats.

(Griffith) was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District team. Wright has reached base in 46 of 47 games this season and leads the team in runs (48) and batting average (.364). He’s tied for second in Division I with six triples. He has 30 walks, 30 RBIs, nine stolen bases, nine doubles, and two homers. He’s also 13th in the nation as the toughest to strikeout and leads the MAC, striking out once every 15 at-bats. He’s fanned just 13 times in 195 at-bats. Benedictine’s Damen Castillo (Highland) was recently named to the D3baseball.com Team of the Week. Castillo hit .500 in a 4-0 week for the team, posting two doubles and a homer in a four-hit performance against Dominican.

(Highland) was recently named to the D3baseball.com Team of the Week. Castillo hit .500 in a 4-0 week for the team, posting two doubles and a homer in a four-hit performance against Dominican. Franklin’s Logan Demkovich (Munster) and Sean Sullivan (Lake Central) were both named to the All-HCAC First Team. Demkovich set single-season records in homers (19) and RBIs (63) this past season to go with a .347 average and 15 doubles. Sullivan hit .325 with 35 RBIs, 11 doubles and six homers.

Men’s basketball

Drake’s Roman Penn (Bishop Noll) and D.J. Wilkins (Merrillville) announced they will return to the team next season.

Penn became Drake’s all-time assists leader this past season and led the team with 112 assists. He averaged 11.1 points per game, despite missing part of the season with a foot injury.

Wilkins was a huge performer for the squad before he went down with a season-ending knee injury. He averaged 10.6 points a game while starting 30 contests this past season.

Also in men's basketball, Jermaine Couisnard (EC Central) announced on social media he’s leaving South Carolina for Oregon. The star guard chose the Ducks over Gonzaga, Ohio State, Houston and Maryland.

In three solid seasons in Columbia, Couisnard averaged 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 73 games.

Men’s track and field

Iowa’s Khullen Jefferson (TF South) helped the team to a runner-up finish in the 4x100-meter relay (39.64 seconds) at the Big Ten Conference Championships.

Jefferson was also fourth in the 400 (47.33) and eighth in the 200 (20.98).

Women’s track and field

Macalester College’s Maria Blaesing (Munster) became a MIAC champion, winning the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:38.26. The sophomore’s time was good for seventh-best time in school history.

Women’s basketball

Ana Blakely (Michigan City Marquette) committed to Manchester. The point guard averaged 15.8 points, 2.9 steals, and 2.4 assists this past season. She carries a 3.91 grade-point average.

Also, Sara Zabrecky (Munster) announced on Twitter she’s leaving St. John’s for Illinois-Chicago.

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

